CORVALLIS (AP) — Tres Tinkle had 26 points and the Oregon State Beavers stretched their winning streak to six straight games with an 80-46 victory over outmatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday.
Ethan Thompson added 21 points for the Beavers, who led by as many as 36 points.
Oregon State (8-1) had not played in 13 days. The Beavers last game was an 81-76 victory over Portland State Dec. 1.
Marquell Carter had 13 points and Daquan Morris added 11 for Arkansas Pine-Bluff, which fell to 1-8 on the season. The team's lone win was Nov. 25 against Champion Christian, an independent member of the Association of Christian College Athletics.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a brutal December with six road games and two Pac-12 opponents. In addition to Oregon State, the Golden Lions will play Washington State Dec. 29.
It was never really a contest.
Oregon State jumped out to a 23-2 lead. Morris scored on a layup for the Golden Lions to open the game, then the Beavers went on a 23-0 run capped by Ethan Thompson's back-to-back three-pointers.
The run ended when Morris made a three-pointer for UAPB. The Golden Lions missed 10 straight shots.
Oregon State went on to lead by 45-18 at the break. Tinkle led all scorers with 17 points. Morris led Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the break with eight points.
Tinkle went into the game with an average of 21.4 points a game to lead the Pac-12. Kylor Kelley, who leads the nation with an average of 4.5 blocks per game, finished with seven against UAPB, tying his season-high.
Despite the blowout, Coach Wayne Tinkle kept his starters in, most likely because of the team's extended time off. Oregon State is on the road next week for two games in Texas.
A school rule prohibits the Beavers from scheduling games during finals week, which was last week, and is one of the reasons for the long layoff.
Oregon State goes on the road to face Texas-San Antonio at The Battleground 2k19 in Houston.