LAS VEGAS – No. 14 Oregon State impressively ended a recent run of first-game Pac-12 tournament failures, rolling up season highs for the first quarter and half in routing Washington State 82-55 Thursday night.
The sixth-seeded Beavers, who had lost their opening game the last two years, clobbered Washington State with a 29-point first quarter and a 53-point first half at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Kat Tudor led the assault, hitting her first six three-pointers on the way to a season-high 24 points.
Oregon State (23-8) advances to the quarterfinals, where the Beavers face No. 3 seed Stanford at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. OSU lost twice to the Cardinal this season, both times by three-point margins.
Mikayla Pivec had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Destiny Slocum scored 13 points to lead the Beavers to their second win over Washington State (11-20) in five days.
About the only thing Washington State did well was shoot threes, as the Cougars were 10 of 20 from behind the arc.
Oregon State made short work of Washington State with a breathtaking 15-minute stretch midway through the first half. Tudor provided the fuel, as the senior went 5 of 5 from three-point range during the first two quarters.
The game was tied at 10 with 4:30 left in the first quarter when Oregon State quickly spurted away from the Cougars. The Beavers had runs of 10-0 and 9-0 to finish the quarter, capped by Pivec’s 35-foot three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Beavers spotted the Cougars an 8-0 run early in the second quarter, but it didn’t matter. Leading 33-20 after WSU’s brief flurry, Oregon State closed the second quarter with a 20-8 run to take a 53-28 lead.
Oregon State didn’t let up coming out of halftime. The Beavers scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take their largest lead at 60-28. OSU’s advantage grew as large as 34 points, and the Beavers took a 72-44 lead into the fourth quarter.