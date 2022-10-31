Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, center, rushes against Colorado during the second half Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State’s football team is ranked in The Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time since 2013.
The Beavers came in at No. 24 Sunday in the poll, which is voted on by media members across the country.
Oregon State didn’t play this past weekend, but seven Top 25 teams lost, opening the door for the Beavers. Oregon State is 6-2 this season, its best start since that 2013 season.
The Beavers’ losses came to No. 9 USC and No. 12 Utah.
Oregon State plays at Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.