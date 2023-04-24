Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes is improving after he was hospitalized Saturday night in Fresno, Calif., following a medical emergency.
Barnes, 60, was receiving an alumni award at Fresno State, where he played basketball and earned a bachelor’s degree, when the medical event occurred.
Barnes was transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he is currently receiving treatment.
In a statement Sunday night, Oregon State said Barnes remains in stable condition, while showing signs of improvement. Barnes has been able to communicate with family members throughout the day.
“All of us within the Oregon State University community are very grateful for the medical care that Scott continues to receive and we all are encouraged by the progress in his condition that is being seen,” said OSU President Jayathi Y. Murthy said in a statement. “Scott and his family are beloved members of the OSU community. His contributions to the university and OSU Athletics are significant and benefit so many.”
Barnes has been OSU’s athletic director since 2017. He was previously athletic director at Pittsburgh, Utah State, Eastern Washington and Humboldt State. Barnes has been instrumental in raising the profile of Oregon State football. In 2018, Barnes hired coach Jonathan Smith, who last season led the Beavers to a 10-win season for only the third time in school history. Barnes also hired successful OSU coaches such as Terry Boss (men’s soccer), Mitch Canham (baseball), Louie Quintana (women’s track and field) and Chris Pendleton (wrestling).
Barnes led a $162 million drive to rebuild the west side of Reser Stadium, which will be complete in time for the 2023 football season. A 10-year strategic plan for OSU athletics unveiled in 2018 led to the recent opening of a 20,000 square foot gymnastics practice facility.
People wanting to send flowers or cards to Barnes can direct them to Scott Barnes, Gill Coliseum, Office 137, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis, OR, 97331.