EUGENE (AP) — Freshman kicker Camden Lewis flexed his muscles with a holler as teammates raised him on their shoulders.
He had just nailed a 26-yard field goal as time expired, extending No. 11 Oregon’s winning streak to seven games with a 37-35 victory over Washington State Saturday night.
He deserved that flex.
C.J. Verdell ran for a career-high 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who haven’t lost since the season opener against Auburn.
Anthony Gordon’s five-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Brandon Arconado with a minute remaining gave Washington State a 35-34 lead before Justin Herbert completed four straight passes on the ensuing drive to get the Ducks close for Lewis’ kick.
“I want that kick so bad, that’s just why you do it,” Lewis said about his mindset as he watched Oregon march down the field. “I don’t want them to score, I want to kick it.”
The loss snapped Washington State’s four-game winning streak over Oregon.
Gordon threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (4-4, 1-4), while Arconado caught nine passes for 130 yards and two scores.
Gordon went into the game leading the nation in yards passing (425.9) and completions (35.14) per game. He has 32 touchdowns this season.
“Definitely it felt good to get the ball in the end zone in crunch time like that,” Gordon said about the Cougars final drive. “Just coming up a little bit short, and in general throughout the four quarters, just got to figure out how to make maybe one more play to give us an opportunity to win.”
Herbert threw for 222 yards, but his streak of 35 straight games with a touchdown pass, the longest active run in the nation, was snapped.
“To be able to trade that for a win, I’d do that again,” Herbert said about the streak ending.
The Ducks were without senior linebacker Troy Dye, who broke his thumb last week against Washington. Dye has 351 career tackles, most among current Power 5 players, and has led the Ducks in tackles for three straight seasons.
Dru Mathis started in his place.
“Football’s a game of inches, and it shows out there,” Cougar running back Max Borghi said. ”Just one play different could change the whole game. There are some takeaways from that. We played a good game, I thought. We played all four quarters well, probably the best of the season.”
Verdell’s yards rushing were the most by a Pac-12 player in a conference game this season.
The Cougars got a scare in the first half when Borghi gingerly limped off the field after a 14-yard run, but he returned. Borghi’s nine touchdowns this season were tied for second-most in the Pac-12.
Oregon plays at Southern Cal this weekend, while Washington State is idle until the Cougars visit California Nov. 9.