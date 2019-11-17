EUGENE — Sabrina Ionescu’s junior season was plagued by questions about the Oregon guard’s post-college career.
Would she leave college a year early to cash in on her WNBA paycheck (regardless of how meager it may be)?
Talk of her upcoming would-be rookie season buzzed in press boxes, in press conferences and in the headlines of nearly every outlet that covered the history-making program and its sensational guard.
The noise of it all took on a life of its own.
So, when Ionescu, who opted out of her early professional eligibility to chase a national title, got the chance to contend against the very best of American women’s basketball, the natural question would be — does the hype hold water?
In an exhibition game against Team USA last Saturday — yes, the six-straight Olympic-gold winners and record-nine-time FIBA world champions — Ionescu had the ultimate chance to prove if all the talk, the buildup and the expectations had firm grounding.
Turns out, unsurprisingly, they did.
Ionescu turned in a game-high 30-point, seven-assist and four-rebound resume against Team USA.
Which has bigger implications than just that the Ducks played better than the women’s national team in front of an overwhelming, pro-Oregon 11,000-person stadium.
No, last Saturday’s exhibition was so much more.
It was a scouting report not just of Ionescu’s caliber in terms of her potential WNBA career, but her capacity to play for the very team she beat.
The timetables line up so that Ionescu could likely join Team USA in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, following her rookie season next summer.
And the report?
“She’s relentless,” Team USA’s Sue Bird said. “Even when you think you have her stopped she keeps coming at you.”
The four-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time WNBA champion and 11-time WNBA All-Star struggled to maintain Ionescu.
At one point, the No. 1 draft pick hopeful drove past Bird for an open layup, while the dynasty player watched, shaking her head and rolling her eyes.
“She’s obviously incredibly talented,” Bird said. “Rumored to be the No. 1 pick for a reason and there’s going to be a lot of pressure on her to carry her team. She seems fit for it. My favorite part of her game right now is her competitive nature.”
Last season’s buzz started when media realized the guard, born in late December, would be eligible for the 2019 draft. Unlike the NBA draft, women are only eligible in the same year they turn 22. Ionescu is a couple days shy of the cutoff, but would make the cut regardless.
The noise reached a crashing crescendo immediately following the Ducks devastating Final Four loss to the Baylor Bears in early April, when Ionescu was informed she had 24 hours after the game’s end to make her draft decision.
Ionescu, who holds the women’s and men’s NCAA triple-double record, chose the latter and traded a season riddled with questions of her future for a season dripping with the expectations of a rookie-season postponed.
Now, the guard will have to prove to the naysayers the trade was worth it.
It may already be paying off.
Only one other college team in the world can say it has beaten Team USA, and that was 20 years ago. Not many national teams can even say that. With nine World Cup titles and six Olympic golds, Team USA is an international stronghold not many teams can hang with.
That significance did not escape Ionescu.
“Being on that court with those players, I’ve never dreamed about or imagined,” she said. “Just being able to touch the same ball as they do, is a blessing to me.”
With the exhibition game behind her, Ionescu is focused on the real reason she stayed another year — the national title.
“I think she’s handled all that well,” Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said. “She’s made her commitment. I don’t think there’ll be any talk about that the rest of the year. She’s all in and I know she’s glad that she did.”
Hopefully, the buzz can settle to a hum long enough to see what this Ducks team and Ionescu can really do.
Sierra Webster is a Herald and News sports writer. She can be reached at 541-885-4440, or swebster@heraldandnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @WebsterSierraE.