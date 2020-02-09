EUGENE (AP) — The opponent was Arizona, so of course Sabrina Ionescu was up to the challenge and earned her NCAA record 24th triple-double.
The Oregon senior scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists to reach double figures in all three categories as No. 3 Oregon overcame a slow start for an 85-52 rout of Arizona Friday night.
It was the third time Ionescu had recorded a triple-double against Arizona, and second this season.
“I don’t really know what it is about them,” Ionescu said. “I was recruited by them and every time we play them they’re giving us their best shot. I obviously have to do the same and our team has to do the same. So we’re always amped up to play them.”
Ruthy Hebard added 22 points for the Ducks (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) and Satou Sabally finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus six assists in Oregon’s ninth consecutive victory. Taylor Chavez added 17 points in a reserve role.
Cate Reese led Arizona (18-4, 7-4) with 17 points and Ari McDonald added 13, keeping alive her streak of having scored in double figures in each of her 59 career games, though it matched her season low.
The 33-point loss ended Arizona’s five-game winning streak, and was the worst defeat of the season for the Wildcats.
“They’re just a really good team,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “When Satou plays good, I think they’re great because she is a very difficult matchup, but Sabrina is the catalyst to all of that.”
After struggling early, Oregon turned on its offense and outscored the Wildcats, 54-28, over the middle two quarters, including 33 in the third.
“I don’t know why we didn’t compete,” Barnes said. “I felt like we gave up a lot of times. Oregon is really good at home but the second and third quarters were really painful.”
The Ducks led, 18-10, after a sloppily played first quarter.
“We were joking about it like: ‘Is there butter or something on the ball?’” Ionescu said. “We haven’t played at home in a while and we were all super amped up.
“We know it’s a big weekend, the crowd was fired up and we were really excited to play, obviously, in a big game. We needed to settle down a little bit. Once we did, our offense got flowing.”
Ionescu recorded her 10th assist on a pass to Hebard with 6:49 left before she was pulled from the game to an ovation.
Oregon’s 85 points was the most scored against Arizona this season. The Wildcats came into the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring defense (52.1 points allowed), while the Ducks lead the nation in scoring offense (86.2).
Oregon coach Kelly Graves felt the difference was Oregon’s defense, which he described as “night and day better” than early in the season.
“I think our last eight, nine ballgames we’ve really amped it up,” Graves said. “Few teams score out of the 50s against us and we’re one of the best offensive teams if not the best offensive team in the country. So if we can hold teams in the 50s, we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
All four of the losses for the Wildcats are to teams currently in the top 10, though the margin of defeat to Oregon was the largest.
Arizona plays at Oregon State today, their fourth game in the past five against a ranked opponent, while Oregon host a rematch with Arizona State, the lone Pac-12 team to beat the Ducks this season.