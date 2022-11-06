Bo Nix and the Oregon offense tried out some new and creative wrinkles. Not that they really needed to as a heavy favorite, but it sure was exciting.
A halfback pass back to Nix for a score. A linebacker plunging in from short. An offensive tackle switching his number to become eligible and hauling in a short TD pass — on his birthday, no less.
The do-everything Nix led the charge with two passing touchdowns, two rushing scores and his TD grab as the eighth-ranked Ducks resorted to some trickery to beat Colorado 49-10 on Saturday.
“We’re just dynamic,” Nix nonchalantly said.
With the wind howling — 39 mph gusts — the Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) breezed to their eighth straight win since a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the season opener.
The Ducks dialed up one gadget play after another, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. catching a 4-yard TD pass to open the scoring ("I didn’t realize until after it's his birthday too," said Nix, who got him the perfect present). Linebacker Noah Sewell got the call, too, scoring on a 1-yard dive. Even Nix got into the trick-play act by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving.
The Ducks are the first FBS team to have a receiving TD from an O-lineman, a receiving score from a QB and a rushing TD by a defensive player in the same game since at least 1996, according to research provided by Oregon.
“When you’re a team that’s complete and you’re hard to predict, it’s harder to really prepare for you,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning, whose team was 33½-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. “For us, they're not really trick plays when you execute them consistently in practice."
The Ducks have now scored 40 or more points in eight straight games for the first time since 2014.
“We don’t care about stats. Stats are for losers,” Lanning said. “I’m sure our players take pride in it. I don’t want that to come across the wrong way. The goal is always to win.”
Nix turned in another strong performance, completing 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two scores. He also had two rushing touchdowns to give him 13 on the ground.
With his TD reception, Nix joined the company of Marcus Mariota (2012 and ‘14) and Joey Harrington (’00) as Oregon quarterbacks who’ve been on the receiving end of scores since '96.
The Ducks will play host to Washington on Saturday.
BEAVERS BLACKED OUT
Michael Penix Jr. has accomplished plenty in his first season as the quarterback at Washington. He added a winning, fourth-quarter drive to the list Friday night.
Peyton Henry made a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to cap a 92-yard scoring driving, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 to preserve its hopes in the Pac-12 championship game race.
The Huskies took over at their own 3 with 4:33 left and Penix led the march downfield against the Beavers' stingy defense. Penix was 9 of 13 for 66 yards on the drive.
“We knew if we gave them the ball back we probably wouldn’t have got it back,” Penix said. “We wanted to make sure that we took advantage of that drive and make sure we got down there and got some points on the board. And it was great that we took up all that clock.”
Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) won its third straight and kept alive its slim hopes of finding a spot in Las Vegas in the conference title game. Penix, the nation’s leader in passing, was 30 of 52 for 298 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal to Jack Westover in the third quarter.
The game wasn’t without some typical late-night Pac-12 wackiness. Blustery winds affected the passing and kicking game all night and the game was stopped for 25 minutes early in the fourth quarter after partial power outage took down some of the stadium lights illuminating the field.
Deshaun Fenwick rushed for two touchdowns and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold returned an interception 37 yards for a score for Oregon State, which was playing its first game ranked in The AP Top 25 since the 2013 season opener.
“Credit to those guys for finishing the game better than we did ultimately," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “It was back-and-forth battling. Some missed opportunities out there and they made one or two more plays than us.”
The Beavers (6-3, 3-3) will lament two missed opportunities in the first half going for it on fourth downs deep in Washington’s end of the field and failing to convert. The Beavers were stopped on fourth-and-2 at the Washington 7 and fourth-and-3 at the Washington 15 on consecutive possessions with a chance to extend their early lead.
“We're going to error on aggression down there, even more aggression with the way the wind was going,” Smith said. “There's no guarantee that thing is going through the uprights and I didn't think the distances were ridiculous.”
Damien Martinez had 107 yards rushing for Oregon State, which will play host to California on Saturday.