Oregon is losing a starter to the transfer portal.
Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares, who averaged 7.23 points and 3.6 rebounds in 36 games with 33 starts for UO this season, announced he’s entered the transfer portal.
“I am beyond grateful for the time I have spent here at Oregon!” Soares wrote via Twitter. “It has been nothing short of rewarding and has allowed me to become not only a better player but a better man. I want to say thank you to coach (Dana) Altman and his coaching staff for taking a chance on an inner city kid from Boston. I am forever thankful for the opportunity to put on a Ducks jersey.
“Thank you to the fans who showed me the upmost respect & support. Oregon will always be my home away from home. I can always say that I graduated from Oregon. With that being said I will enter the transfer portal as a grad student to continue my journey.”
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Soares shot 38.1% from the field, including 25.3% from 3-point range, and 83.1% from the free-throw line this season.
He began his career at South Plains College and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Soares is the fourth UO player to announce they’ll be entering the transfer portal this offseason, joining guard Tyrone Williams, center Kel’el Ware and forward Lök Wur.
WARE TRANSFERS TO INDIANA
Former Oregon center Kel’el Ware is headed to the Big Ten.
Ware, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday.
He averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games with four starts for UO this past season.
The 7-foot, 210-pound center was the No. 7 prospect in the 247Sports Composite in the class of 2022. Ware has three years of eligibility remaining.