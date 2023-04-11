Ducks in NIT

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares drives to the basket against UC Irvine’s Dawson Baker during a first-round game in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Eugene.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Oregon is losing a starter to the transfer portal.

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares, who averaged 7.23 points and 3.6 rebounds in 36 games with 33 starts for UO this season, announced he’s entered the transfer portal.


