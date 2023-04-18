Oregon Colorado Basketball

Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier, center, looks to pass the ball as Colorado guards Julian Hammond III, left, and Javon Ruffin defend during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

 Associated Press

Oregon is losing a veteran forward to the transfer portal.

Quincy Guerrier, who averaged 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 36 games with 22 starts for UO this past season, announced he’s entering the portal Tuesday.


