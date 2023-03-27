P12 UCLA Oregon Basketball

Oregon center Kel’el Ware moves the ball around UCLA forward Adem Bona during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Pac-12 Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

The lone true freshman on Oregon’s 2022-23 roster won’t be returning.

Ducks center Kel’el Ware, who averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games with four starts for UO this season, announced he’ll be entering the transfer portal.


Tags