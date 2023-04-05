ducks-rogers

Oregon’s Endyia Rogers dribbles up the floor as the Ducks face North Dakota State in a first-round WNIT game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

 The Oregonian

Endyia Rogers has withdrawn from the WNBA draft, but whether the all-Pacific-12 Conference guard is returning to Oregon is still to be determined.

Rogers, who entered the draft last week following Oregon’s loss to Washington in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals, announced in a video on TikTok that she’s withdrawn from the draft and will use her final season of college eligibility.


Tags