While Oregon fans revel in the Ducks Pacific-12 Conference football championship, as well they should, the win really was a loss, overall, for the league.
Oregon fans have whined as hard as any about the lack of respect it receives, as well as the league, for football. There may well be a lot of truth to that, too.
Until the league, however, gets a team in the FCS semifinals on a consistent basis, the Pac-12 will continue to be looked down upon by the power brokers who finalize the four teams which will advance to the contrived national championship game in a sadly flawed system.
A convincing Utah might well have helped the conference, as a whole, begin to gain some of the respect its football followers (fans, coaches, players, administrators) want. Having a team in the FCS semifinals is a huge key.
Who cares which team it is.
Oregon’s win sends the Ducks to the Rose Bowl, and few football stadiums allow fans to enjoy the game more than does the stadium in Pasadena. Even 30 rows up, there is a sense of being close to the action.
Had Utah won and moved on to the FCS semifinals, which was likely, Oregon still would have been Rose Bowl bound, where it will take on Wisconsin. For the Ducks, that matchup might be as good as it gets, short of having reached the semifinals.
One of the problems the Pac-12 has is that, first of all, the league plays one of the deepest schedules with nine games. Few other conferences do so.
Because of that, Pac-12 teams do a good job of beating up on each other. That means it will be rare when a conference team finishes with just one loss over the season. To think an unbeaten season is realistic is poppycock.
It is nice, however, to have the conference champion in the state.
The odds of a top five poll finish, let alone higher for a semifinal berth, is almost a serious pipe dream.
Oregon fans, in particular, need only look to the Matthew Knight Arena to understand.
The Pac-12 is a national power in women’s basketball, and most recently had five teams ranked in the top 20. If not the nation’s best major college women’s basketball league, it certainly is one of the top two or three.
Because of that, its teams have a better chance to see quality postseason action.
Consistent national performance is a must, and the Pac-12 is not there in football.
It would be easy to cite NCAA Division II and NAIA examples to solidify the point.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference is a power in women’s soccer, volleyball and softball, and the national rankings and tournament pairings reflect that. Men’s and women’s basketball have tougher challenges, which Oregon football fans should be able to relate to.
Well done Oregon football, but help us all and quit whining about the playoffs, though.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.