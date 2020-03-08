EUGENE — Oregon is seeking a new wide receivers coach.
A source confirmed the program and Jovon Bouknight, who was with the team during its opening spring practice Thursday morning, are parting ways.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the change prior to Oregon’s practice Saturday and the search for a new assistant is under way.
“Certainly wish the best for coach Bou and (his) opportunities going forward,” Cristobal said. “Certainly having the opportunity to go forward in a different direction as well.
“When we have a search for a position we’re pretty thorough. We want to do it as quick as we can but we also want to get it right more than anything else. We’ll look at candidates from inside and outside, West Coast, across the country, the right fit, the right person.”
Cristobal said Oregon is still determining who will serve as the interim receivers coach until a hire is made. The Ducks have three practices prior to a two-week spring break.
FootballScoop reported Bouknight is expected to be hired at Kentucky.
Bouknight earned $310,000 in salary last year plus $55,000 in bonuses for helping coach the Ducks to a Pac-12 North Division title, Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl.
He was due $335,000 salary through Jan. 31, 2021 and does not owe UO a buyout if he chose to leave, but if Bouknight was terminated without cause UO would owe him 50 percent of the prorated remainder of his salary, or approximately $307,000. The sides could also mutually part ways.
The University of Oregon posted the wide receivers coach job to its careers website Friday.
As to the awkward timing of Bouknight’s departure after one spring practice, Cristobal chalked it up to “the nature of college football.”
“We’ve been fortunate for the most part to have our core guys intact within our staff and when it happens, it happens,” he said. “Like anything else in this industry, whenever you have an opportunity to continue to move the program forward, to always upgrade the program – and that’s never a knock on anyone, it’s just the way you always have to view it for your players and for your staff.”
Bouknight was hired at Oregon in Feb. 2019 after serving at Utah State for two seasons and briefly at Texas Tech.
He inherited a room with 13 scholarship receivers and the group experienced injuries to Juwan Johnson, twice to Mycah Pittman, Lance Wilhoite, JR Waters and Brenden Schooler, who later transferred to Arizona, but still helped Oregon’s offense improve its passing yards and saw a big decline in drops from 2018.
Johnny Johnson III had a breakout season with 57 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 after just 17 receptions for 215 yards and four scores while coping with drops in 2018.
Oregon signed only one receiver, Kris Hutson, in its 2020 recruiting class and Bouknight was not his primary recruiter. The Ducks also lost long-time commit Johnny Wilson to Arizona State, which hired UO analyst Prentice Gill as receivers coach after the regular season.
With 10 scholarship receivers on the 2020 roster, Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd completing their eligibility after this season and Kyron Ware-Hudson committed, receiver is arguably the position of greatest need for the Ducks in their 2021 recruiting class.
“I think recruiting always takes care of itself, in the sense that we have a philosophy here and in the short time we’ve been here it’s proving to be true and it’s stood the test of time,” Cristobal said. “We hire great people. We hire, a lot of times, very coveted people in other situations because this is an unbelievable place and we’re in a player development. So far the results have been really good.”