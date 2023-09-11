Oregon Texas Tech Football

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates a sack against Texas Tech during the first half Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

This could be the final year of the Pac-12 as we currently know it — and if it is, the conference is going down swinging.

The Pac-12 has eight teams in the latest edition of the AP Top 25. That’s a record number of teams in the poll, breaking the record that occurred, uh, last week.


