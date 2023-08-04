Oregon and Washington are headed for the Big Ten, according to multiple reports.
The Oregon Ducks are headed for the Big Ten.
The board of trustees of the University of Oregon held an an emergency virtual meeting Friday afternoon and unanimously approved moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten beginning Aug. 2, 2024.
