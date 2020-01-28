CORVALLIS (AP) — Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu played with a heavy heart Sunday against No. 7 Oregon State.
The Ducks All-American senior guard learned her close friend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, a few hours before tip-off of a much-anticipated matchup of Top 10 teams. Bryant attended an Oregon game Dec. 14 at Long Beach State.
Ionescu was in tears during a pregame moment of silence honoring Bryant, and then scored 19 points and played all 40 minutes to lead No. 4 Oregon (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) to a 66-57 victory before a sell-out crowd at Gill Coliseum.
Oregon coach Kelly Graves said Ionescu never considered not playing in the game.
“I know it was really hard on her,” Graves said. “To see her go out and her teammates battle for her and play (with) the kind of spirit and enthusiasm and intensity that Kobe Bryant always played the game, I think was an incredible testament to a really championship-character filled team.”
Players from both teams gathered together at mid-court and offered a prayer for Bryant and his family. Oregon State guard Aleah Goodman gave Ionescu a hug.
Oregon players were not made available to the media postgame, but Ionescu was emotional after the game in a television interview about the death of Bryant, who had mentored her.
Less than 48 hours after Oregon defeated Oregon State, 76-64, in Eugene behind Ionescu’s 23 points and nine assists, it was more of the same in the rematch.
Oregon swept Oregon State (16-4, 4-4) for the first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before Rueck became the Beavers head coach and began to turn the program around. The Beavers had won the previous nine Civil War matchups in Corvallis.
Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2013-14 season. She was the only Oregon State player to score in double figures.
Oregon will be at Utah Thursday, while Oregon State will be Colorado.