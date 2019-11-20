EUGENE – Oregon women’s basketball head coach Kelly Graves announced the signing of five elite student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Monday, officially securing the nation’s top-ranked 2020 recruiting class, according to a news release from Oregon athletics.
All five of the Duck signees are regarded as five-star talents ranked among the top 35 of ESPN’s 2020 top 100.
Oregon’s group is ranked No. 1 in the nation by ESPN, giving the program its first-ever top-ranked recruiting class. The Ducks’ five players in the ESPN top 35 are the most in the country, with no other team signing more than three.
“We’re really excited about this group,” Graves said. “We targeted the right players – ones who fit who we are and how we play. From all reports it’s the No. 1 ranked class in the country, but to me, that doesn’t matter – we got the right players.”
Te-Hina Paopao, from Oceanside, Calif., is staying the closest to home of the group. The 5-foot-9 guard was named the 2019 Coastal League Player of the Year and was awarded First-Team All-San Diego Section selection in 2018-19.
She averaged 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a junior.
“Te-Hina’s skillset is incredible,” Graves said.” She reminds me of Sabrina (Ionescu) in her ability to affect the game in so many ways.”
The Ducks are gaining a Midwest duo in 6-foot-4 forward Angela Dugalic of Illinois and 6-foot-2 guard Sydney Parrish of Indiana.
Dugalic was named to the First-Team Indiana All-State selection in 2019 and joins the ranks of Ducks with national team experience, with a 2019 appearance with the Serbian senior national team on her resume.
She averaged 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a junior.
“She can handle the ball like a guard at 6-foot-4, and perhaps her most underrated skill is her elite passing ability,” Graves said.
Parrish was the 2019 Indiana Gatorade State Player of the Year and led Hamilton Southeastern High School to the 2019 Indiana 4-A State Championship, where she scored 30 points with 10 rebounds in the state championship game.
She averaged 21.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 2019.
Maddie Scherr joins Oregon from Kentucky, home state of current Duck Erin Boley. The 5-foot-11 guard was named the 2019 Kentucky Gatorade State Player of the Year and led Ryle High School to its first ever Kentucky State Championship (all classifications) in 2019.
She averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game as a junior.
“Her versatility is her strength – she can play point guard, she shoots over 40 percent from three-point range, and she is a great rebounder and post-up player,” Graves said.
Lastly, Kylee Watson, a 6-foot-4 forward from New Jersey, rounds out the 2020 No. 1 recruiting class.
The two-time USA Today First-Team All-New Jersey (2018, 2019) athlete led Mainland HS to the 2019 New Jersey State Championship and competed with the USA U16 National Team in 2017.
She averaged 18.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.1 blocks per game in 2019.
The class will enter Oregon’s program as the Ducks will be looking to replace Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and possibly Satou Sabally.