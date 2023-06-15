UO pitching coach

Oregon assistant coach Jake Angier, seen pregame on April 26, 2022, is set to become the head coach at New Mexico State.

 Leon Neuschwander/For The Oregonian

Oregon baseball pitching coach Jake Angier is set to become a head coach in the Western Athletic Conference.

Angier, who has been with the Ducks for the past four seasons, is going to become the head coach at New Mexico State, a source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.


