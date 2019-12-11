EUGENE — If the Pac-12 championship game was part of the job interview, it’s not a surprise Marcus Arroyo is now the leading candidate at UNLV.
Oregon’s offensive coordinator is “close to a deal” to become the Rebels new head coach, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The Ducks finished with 432 yards of total offense, including 239 yards rushing, during the 37-15 victory over Utah in the Pac-12 championship Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, whose unit was No. 1 in rushing defense (56.3 yards allowed per game) entering the title fight, was also reportedly a candidate at UNLV.
C.J. Verdell was named the Most Valuable Player of the Pac-12 championship game after finishing with 208 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Arroyo’s game plan also called for some early runs by Justin Herbert, which clearly caught the Utes off guard. The senior quarterback added 193 yards passing and a touchdown.
“The game plan all week was we were going to run right at them, right at the strength of their defense, which is the front seven,” center Jake Hanson said. “We saw on film that a lot of teams had success early on on inside runs and then got away from it.”
Arroyo has been coach Mario Cristobal’s offensive coordinator for two seasons, and Herbert’s position coach for three seasons.
The 39-year-old former San Jose State quarterback previously called plays in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arroyo has also been the offensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi and Wyoming.
UNLV fired Tony Sanchez, who had a 19-40 record over five seasons.
The Rebels, in an effort to be more competitive in the Mountain West, have built a new $34.8 million football facility and will be playing their home games in the Raiders new stadium beginning next season in Las Vegas.
Arroyo’s base salary at Oregon this season is $825,000. UNLV must pay Sanchez a $600,000 buyout over the next two years.
Cristobal said recently that he would like to keep this staff together as they continue to build on this Pac-12 championship run and put the finishing touches on another elite recruiting class, but he also wants his assistants to do whatever is best for their careers.
“I can’t agree with there being any better opportunity than being here at Oregon, right, so I’ll always be very honest,” Cristobal said. “I’ll always ask the staff: ‘Don’t ever let me hear it on the street, don’t ever let me hear it third person.’
“I always want to have that type of relationship so we always know what’s up.
“We feel good with where we are as a staff, the continuity that we’ve had. You always fight to keep and recruit an elite staff because that’s ultimately going to make the biggest difference.”
The seventh-ranked Ducks (11-2) play No. 11 Wisconsin (11-2) in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif.