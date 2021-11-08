Four key takeaways and a balanced attack powered No. 9 Henley (9-1) to a first-round, road playoff victory on Saturday over No. 8 Tillamook (6-5).
The 35-14 win on the coast was the Hornets’ fifth straight and booked them a trip to Coos Bay to take on No. 1 Marshfield in the 4A state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. this coming Friday.
“Poise and composure” in a close, regular-season-ending win at Hidden Valley fed into a big second-half for Henley on Saturday, said Alex Stork, the Hornets’ head coach.
“We ran the ball pretty effectively with some timely passes in the first half,” Stork said. “Then I think in the second half, we wore them down pretty well. Thought our guys did a good job blocking and our running backs did a good job of holding on to the football, keeping their feet going on contact and had some really big runs in the second half that broke it open.”
A first-half touchdown run from Tillamook quarterback Trent Buchler gave the Cheesemakers a 6-0 lead. The Hornets responded with their first scoring drive. Henley junior quarterback Shaw Stork found the end zone from a few yards out and a successful PAT by the Hornets’ Owen Cheyne gave Henley its first lead at 7-6.
Henley’s Konner Sieben fell on a loose Tillamook ball to end the Cheesemakers’ subsequent drive near midfield. Looking to maximize the turnover, the Henley offense drove quickly. A deep ball from Stork found Cheyne for a major chunk gain that put the Hornets inside the red zone. A couple plays later, Henley’s Garrett Northcutt punched the ball into the end zone from a couple yards out to deliver a 14-6 lead.
Another touchdown run for Buchler made it a 14-14 tie going into the break.
A fumble recovery by Henley’s Coltin Smith halted Tillamook’s first drive of the second half and again, Henley capitalized with a scoring drive. Another short-yardage touchdown run from Stork gave the Hornets a 21-14 lead they would never lose.
Looking to tie the game again, a Tillamook drive nearly made it into the Henley red zone, but faced a fourth-and-long on the first play of the fourth quarter. A pass from Buchler sought an open receiver in the end zone, but instead found the waiting hands of Henley’s Cheyne.
Again, the Hornets turned the takeaway into points. On the edge of the Tillamook red zone, Stork passed deep over the middle to Austin Fitz who made the catch at about the 1-yard-line and dove in for the touchdown to double the Hornets’ lead.
An interception by Henley’s Tulson Higgins, as a defensive back, canceled the Cheesemakers last hope. Higgins, as a running back, punched in a 16-yard score to get to the 35-14 final.
Earlier in the season, Coach Stork said his defense were making turnovers a point of emphasis and aimed to get 20 on the year. They entered Saturday’s playoff with 16 and Higgins’ fourth-quarter interception was number 20. Northcutt and Colby Schols each had a forced fumble.
“We feel really grateful that we get to have another week together,” Stork said. “I think that's the biggest thing with this group, is just getting to be together for another week.”
Stork said more “complimentary football offensively and defensively” will be necessary to knock off No. 1 Marshfield, one of just three undefeated teams left in 4A. The Pirates also beat Tillamook this year and are one of just a handful of teams to give a loss to Skyline Conference-winning Mazama.