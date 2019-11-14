PORTLAND (AP) — It looked like Oklahoma had its game against Oregon State well in hand, but the Beavers were surprisingly resilient, making the Sooners work for their win.
Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and the Sooners stretched their season-opening winning streak to three games with a 77-69 victory over the Beavers in the inaugural Phil Knight Invitational Tuesday night.
Down by as many as 20 points in the second half, the Beavers closed to six points in the final minute.
“Both teams competed really hard,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “In the second half, we got a little bit of a margin and then, of course, Oregon State did a great job of fighting back and finishing the game out.”
Tres Tinkle overcame a slow start to finish with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers (2-1).
After a close first half, Doolittle’s three-pointer gave the Sooners a 66-46 lead with 7:12 left.
The Beavers showed some spark with a 7-0 run that closed the gap to 66-53.
Austin Reaves sank a three-pointer that gave Oklahoma a 71-57 lead with 3:49 left and it looked like the Beavers were out of it, but Ethan Thompson’s three-pointer pulled them to 73-67 with 35.8 seconds to go.
Ultimately Oregon State couldn’t overcome the deficit.
“Great effort to try to fight back at the end there,” said Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, who said he gathered the team together with about eight minutes left to try and inspire a comeback.
Reaves finished with 17 points for Oklahoma, while Thompson had 17 for the Beavers.
It was Oklahoma’s second-straight neutral site game. The Sooners were coming off a 71-62 win over Minnesota at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., Saturday.
“Credit to them. Every team that we face is going to try to take me and Ethan out of the game,” the younger Tinkle said.
Tinkle’s streak of seven straight games with multiple three-pointers ended when he went 0-for-4 from the perimeter.
The Beavers head out on the road for the first time with a game at Wyoming Saturday.