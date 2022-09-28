Payton Canon continued her stellar 2022 season, recording her third-consecutive top-five finish, helping the Oregon Tech women’s golf team to a third-place effort at the Multnomah Invitational in Carson, Wash.
Competing at Elk Ridge Golf Club, Canon shot her second-straight 75, taking fifth place with a 36-hole score of 150. British Columbia’s Grace Bell was the medalist (142), as UBC golfers claimed the first four spots on the leaderboard.
UBC took home the team title with a two-day score of 581, 54 strokes ahead of second-place Lewis-Clark State (635). OIT cut a stroke off its Day 1 score (321-320 – 641) and narrowly missed the silver medal.
Quincy Beyrouty recorded her second-straight top-10 finish, placing seventh (76-80 – 156), with Brittney Barrington (85-82 – 167) in 16th place. Baylee Hodgman (86-83 – 169) took 17th, with Maiya Baker (85-87 - 172) closing out the OIT scorers in 20th.
The Lady Owls will have next week off, preparing to host the OIT Fall Classic at the Running Y Ranch, Oct. 10-11.
MEN'S GOLF
OIT takes third: Tyler Vassar and Hunter Eberhardt carded final round 3-over-par 74’s, helping Oregon Tech climb two spots in the final standings, taking third overall at the Multnomah Invitational.
The Owls shot a final round 301, moving past both host Multnomah and Walla Walla into third-place in the eight team field. Tech finished the 54-hole Cascade Collegiate Conference event with a three-round score of 898 (301-296-301) – behind team champ British Columbia (848) and second-place Lewis-Clark State (857).
Vassar moved up three places to 12th, finishing at 9 over (75-73-74 – 222), with Michael Gray taking 17th (76-73-76 – 225). Eberhardt made a big leap, jumping six spots to 24th (78-74-75 – 227).
Xavier De La Rosa (75-75-78 – 228) finished 27th, Issey Tanimura (79-74-76 – 229) took 29th and Kellen Humphries (79-78-86 – 243) was 41st.
JP Kahlert of UBC dominated the field, finishing at 4-under 219.
OIT returns to action in two weeks – hosting the Fall Classic at Running Y Ranch.