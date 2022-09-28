Payton Canon, OIT women's golf

Payton Canon

 OIT athletics

Payton Canon continued her stellar 2022 season, recording her third-consecutive top-five finish, helping the Oregon Tech women’s golf team to a third-place effort at the Multnomah Invitational in Carson, Wash.

Competing at Elk Ridge Golf Club, Canon shot her second-straight 75, taking fifth place with a 36-hole score of 150. British Columbia’s Grace Bell was the medalist (142), as UBC golfers claimed the first four spots on the leaderboard.

