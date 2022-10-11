OIT golfer Payton Canon 2022-23 mug

Payton Canon

 OIT athletics

A school-record performance from Payton Canon helped the Oregon Tech women’s golf team claim the team title at the 2022 OIT Fall Invitational at Running Y Ranch.

Canon shot a final-round 71, finishing the 54-hole tournament at 1-under 215, the lowest 54-hole score in Lady Owls history. The senior broke her own school record of 223, established last season at the Coastal Collegiate Classic. 

