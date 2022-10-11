A school-record performance from Payton Canon helped the Oregon Tech women’s golf team claim the team title at the 2022 OIT Fall Invitational at Running Y Ranch.
Canon shot a final-round 71, finishing the 54-hole tournament at 1-under 215, the lowest 54-hole score in Lady Owls history. The senior broke her own school record of 223, established last season at the Coastal Collegiate Classic.
“Payton continues her great play — finishing under par for the tournament is fantastic,” OIT head coach Dave Myers said.
After recording a par on her first 10 holes, Canon, who opened with rounds of 74 and 70. birdied the par-5 second hole (her 11th hole of the day), one of three birdies over her final eight holes.
As a team, OIT finished with a three-round score of 923 (309-311-303) — 63 strokes ahead of second-place North Idaho College (332-331-323 – 986) — breaking the school record for low 54-hole score by 25 strokes.
The Lady Owls' Quincy Beyrouty (77-77-75 – 229) used an eagle-birdie finish to close the day at 3 over, finishing the tournament in second place. Both Maiya Baker (75-89-78 – 242) and Baylee Hodgman (83-80-79 – 242) finished in a tie for fifth, with Brittany Barrington (84-84-88 – 256) alone in 10th.
“The women did a great job — 303 is very solid,” Myers said. “Individually, to go 1-2 is great. Really proud of Baylee for her improvement each day and proud of Maiya for bouncing back from a tough Round 2. It was fun to watch Quincy nearly hole out for double-eagle on the eighth hole.”
Southern Oregon was led by Haley Brown (76-81-77 – 234) in third place, while NIC’s Navy Wood (84-75-80 – 239) placed fourth.
MEN
Final-round 71s from Kellen Humphries and Hunter Eberhardt helped Oregon Tech record it’s top team round of the season as the Owls placed second at the OIT Fall Invitational at Running Y Ranch.
Tech (299-294-293 – 886) finished the day with a 5 over round — as the squad outdistanced themselves from third-place Simpson (293-300-299 – 892). North Idaho College (285-292-295 – 872) went wire-to-wire for the team title, despite the Owls carding the best score of the day.
“It was nice to see the team improve each day and post the best team score of the day,” Myers said “We had five rounds at par or better during the tournament which is exactly what we are looking for.”
Humphries (78-79-71 – 228) had the best round of his OIT career — carding five birdies — climbing four spots in the final standings to 13th-place. Eberhardt (72-78-71 – 221) jumped five spots to fourth place with his second par-or-better round of the tournament.
Tyler Vassar (76-68-77 – 221) finished in a tie with Eberhardt for fourth place, with Xavier De La Rosa (80-72-74 – 226) shooting a final-round 74 to place 11th. Michael Gray (73-76-78 – 227) was 12th for the Owls, Issey Tanimura (83-75-77 – 235) took 18th, Mason Snider finished 21st (83-83-76 – 242) and Carter Borror (87-89-90 – 266) placed 27th.
NIC golfers took the top two spots — as Josh McCartain (68-68-73 – 209) earned medalist honors, six strokes ahead of teammate Jamen Parsons (67-70-78 – 215). Jaxon Moon (70-72-77 – 219) of Simpson was third, with Southern Oregon’s Nathaniel Frink (69-80-72 – 221) in the tie for fourth.
The Owls close out the fall season in three weeks at the PCH Invitational in Carmel, Calif.