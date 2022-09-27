OIT's Kira Morrow

OIT cross country runner Kira Morrow, a senior from Henley High, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s women’s cross country athlete of the week on Sept. 27, 2022.

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech senior Kira Morrow was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's women's cross country athlete of the week.

The senior from Henley High had the top finish for the Lady Owls at the William Jessup Invitational, placing third overall over a 6,000-meter distance.

