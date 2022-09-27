OIT cross country runner Kira Morrow, a senior from Henley High, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s women’s cross country athlete of the week on Sept. 27, 2022.
Oregon Tech senior Kira Morrow was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's women's cross country athlete of the week.
The senior from Henley High had the top finish for the Lady Owls at the William Jessup Invitational, placing third overall over a 6,000-meter distance.
Morrow and the OIT women's team will compete this Saturday at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
