All-America performances by Jonas Hartline and Nick McMillen highlighted the day for Oregon Tech at the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.
Competing at Apalachee Regional Park, the Hustlin’ Owls placed 21st overall in the 36-team field. Tech recorded 505 points – just one point out of a top-20 finish.
Hartline had his best race of his season, taking 27th overall in a time of 24:42 – the second-fastest 8,000-meter time of his career. It marks the third-straight season Hartline has earned All-America honors.
McMillen clocked the fastest time of his career, improving his personal best 8,000-meter effort by nine seconds, placing 33rd overall (24:47).
“It was a great day from Jonas and Nick,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “Both battled like crazy over the course. They picked a great day to have their best race of the season.”
Two other OIT runners finished in the top 200 – as Tychon Preston placed 174th (26:06) and Toby Ruston was 185th (26:16). Three others competed – with Thomas Long in 230th (26:39), Joseph Wilkinson in 249th (26:53) and Maxwell Cox in 281st (27:29).
Dordt (Iowa) claimed the team title with 97 points, just ahead of Milligan (Tenn.). College of Idaho was the top Cascade Collegiate Conference finisher in seventh, followed by Southern Oregon in ninth, Eastern Oregon in 12th, Lewis-Clark State in 19th and the Owls.
In the women's 5,000-meter event, Oregon Tech’s Kira Morrow placed 179th overall.
The senior earned an at-large individual qualifying spot to the race thanks with her All-Cascade Conference effort at the CCC Championships.
Morrow had climbed to 104th in the 326-runner field at the four-kilometer checkpoint, but was unable to hold the position over the final loop.
“Kira set things up well,” Anderson said. “She ran so well to get here and it would have taken a crazy day to improve off of that. She had an outstanding season.”
Taylor (Ind.) claimed the women's team title, followed by Milligan (Tenn.) and College of Idaho.