Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series profiling the Oregon Tech men's basketball teams that will be inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. The 2008 team will be featured Friday and the 2012 team Saturday.
As Oregon Tech left Keeter Gymnasium on the campus of the College of the Ozarks near Branson, Mo., Florian Houget casually commented that if the Hustlin’ Owls continued to play as they had in a 71-69 first-round victory against Dominican of California, they would be hard to beat.
Tech then gained a big boost in its bid to win its first NAIA Division II men’s national basketball title when, on the second day of the tournament, Damien of New York stunned Cascade Collegiate Conference champion The College of Idaho, 76-71. CofI likely was the one team that could stop the Owls, should the two meet.
Before OIT could think championship, however, the Hustlin’ Owls would have to get past top-rated Jamestown of North Dakota.
Tech beat the Jimmies, 73-66, and went on to defeat Cedarville of Ohio, Saint Ambrose of Iowa and Bellevue of Nebraska to claim the 2004 championship and hand long-time coach Danny Miles the first of three national titles in a 45-year career during which Miles’ OIT teams would win 1,040 games.
It took a long-range, 3-point basket with 6.2 seconds to play by tournament Most Valuable Player Kevin Baker, to slip past Dominican. It was the sixth time OIT beat Dominican in a series which the Hustlin’ Owls would go 9-1 against the Penguins before the schools would end their head-to-head competitions.
Miles always said the most tournament pressure came in the first game, usually because teams would meet each other for the first time.
If Tech needed any additional motivation, it came with the No. 16 seed for the Hustlin’ Owls, who took a 25-9 record into the tournament and faced Jamestown, which already had declared itself the national winner.
Of OIT's nine losses, three were to the College of Idaho, which was the No. 3 seed in the 2004 national tournament. Two other losses came to nationally ranked NAIA Division I opponents — No. 2 Concordia of California and No. 11 Lewis-Clark State of Idaho. Two more losses, both close, were to other Division I opponents — Westmont and Christian Heritage.
Tech faced a stiff first-round challenge, too, against Dominican, which had gone 7-1 against common opponents with the Hustlin’ Owls, including wins over Southern Oregon University and Western Baptist (now Corban) of the CCC. The Penguins' lone loss to a common opponent was to Christian Heritage.
Miles would use the No. 16 seed as a motivational tool. Beat Dominican and the Hustlin’ Owls could take on top-seeded Jamestown of North Dakota, a team which had topped the Division II national polls from the outset of the season.
“I think it would be great fun to play the No. 1 team,” Miles said at the time.
“I feel like we’re ready,” 5-foot-9 senior guard Todd Matthews said before the first game.
“I’m not really worried about (the Owls). They’ll be ready to play. They’re excited about their opportunity,” Miles said.
OIT had to weather more than one storm against Dominican, the last game of the first day of competition, a game that started at about 8:30 p.m. Pacific time because of the previous seven games on the day plus the opening ceremonies. The game ended after midnight local time.
Dominican used an 11-0 run to take a 62-59 lead and the Hustlin’ Owls would not hold the lead again until Baker nailed his long, NBA-style 3-pointer. A long 3-point Dominican attempt as time expired hit the lower portion of the front of the rim, fell off and allowed OIT to begin celebrating its victory.
“I was praying it would go in,” Baker said of his shot. “I was struggling, but I had no hesitation taking the shot.”
Then came Jamestown.
OIT nailed 17-of-23 free throws to become one of the seven No. 16 seeds to knock off the tournament’s top-seeded team, a Jamestown team that had arrived in Branson with T-shirts already made up naming the Jimmies the national champion.
A couple of Tech fans offered to buy the shirts, but were turned down.
Alex Carlson’s layup gave the Hustlin’ Owls the lead 30 seconds into the game, and a 15-2 run later in the first half boosted Tech’s advantage. The Jimmies, who never held a lead in the game, were able to cut their deficit to 32-31, the closest they would ever be in the contest.
Tech then went 21-for-28 at the free-throw line in its 83-78 win over eighth-seeded Cedarville.
A huge key for Tech in the quarterfinals was a 12-of-31 effort from 3-point range, while the Owls limited Cedarville to just 6-of-18 from distance.
“They were bigger and stronger in the post, but we got the rebounds when we needed them and our defense was able to slow everyone else down,” Baker said.
“This team reminds me a little bit of that (1998 OIT team which had played for the championship when the tournament was played in Nampa, Idaho),” Miles said. “We were seeded 15th (that year) and got on a run.”
As it had against Jamestown, Tech took a 2-0 lead to start its game against Cedarville when Matthews made two free throws.
Tech rolled on.
The Hustlin’ Owls beat St. Ambrose of Iowa 80-67 in the semifinals and a second chance for OIT to win a national title. Tech fell to top-seeded Bethel of Indiana 89-87 in the 1998 championship game, on a last-second 3-pointer to deny Tech from becoming the first No. 15 seed to win the NAIA Division II crown.
“Our big cowboys (Baker and Alex Carlson) have good instincts for the game, and we were able to get our hands on a lot of balls when (the Fighting Bees) tried to get the ball inside,” Miles said.
St. Ambrose held two leads in the game, 3-0 and 5-4.
When Levell Hesia hit Tech’s first 3-pointer of the game, the Owls went ahead, 11-5. Houget’s 3 gave OIT its first double-digit lead at 27-15.
With the win, Tech moved on to meet second-seeded Bellevue, a game in which Matthews celebrated his 24th birthday in the 81-72 victory, the 734th career win for Miles.
“I’ve always believed that if you worked hard enough, you would get one chance to do something amazing,” Matthews said.
“I am so happy for Coach,” Houget said after OIT became the lowest-seeded team to ever win the Division II championship, and the third school from Oregon to win a national basketball title. The University of Oregon’s Tall Firs won the first NCAA championship in 1939, and Willamette University would win the 1993 NAIA Division II crown.
The Bruins made eight of their first 10 shots and never trailed during the first half, although OIT was able to rally to tie the score 40-40 at halftime. Bellevue scored the first four points of the second half, but, when Baker hit a 3-pointer, OIT took the lead for good.
Hesia, David Michaelis and Matt Johnson combined for six 3-pointers, all coming off the bench, which Miles said was a major lift toward the title.
“Defensively, we knew at halftime we could play better,” Carlson said. “We picked up our defensive intensity and made sure that they would have to take the game from us.”
“We were up by four and hit a three (by Michaelis) to give us a three-possession lead,” Miles said. “Then, I thought we had a chance to win the game.”
Bellevue’s Jared Anderson, an all-tournament pick, said: “That is the first team that would not allow us to run our offense, to play our game.”
Bellevue coach Todd Eisner added: “It’s pretty simple, they deserved to win. We shoot 55% for the game and get beat fairly easily. What can I say?”
Baker was named tournament Most Valuable Player and was joined on the all-tournament team by Matthews and Houget. Miles was named Division II Coach of the Year.
Tech also pulled off a rare accomplishment when it was named the James Naismith Award winner as the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Team.
“I can’t say the sportsmanship award is better than the championship, but it’s awfully close,” Miles said. “This whole thing is really wonderful. I thought that if we went 21-11 and went to Branson, I would be happy with the season. I figured everything over that would be gravy.
“With the guys who’d been there before,” the coach said of national tournament veterans, “I was optimistic we could be in the Elite Eight if we stayed healthy,” and only a severe wrist injury to Matthews proved to be problematic. He missed two games, returned to the lineup, with Hesia, at 5-5, developing quality into a key ingredient for the championship run.
“Levell had to grow up quickly,” Miles said.
All that set the table for championship No. 1.
Eight of the 11 Tech players were graduates of Oregon high schools — Jared Hall from Chiloquin, Hesia from Mazama, Johnson and Michael Nunes from Henley, Michaelis from Milwaukie, Baker from Riverside (Boardman), Carlson from Culver and Joe Billings from Redmond. The others were Matthews (Adelaide, Australia), Houget (Nimes, France) and Elijah Page (Vancouver, Wash.).
Johnson, Michaelis, Baker, Matthews and Houget were the five seniors.