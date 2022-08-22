Oregon Tech’s Maddie Miller controls the ball in a game against Carroll College on Nov. 9, 2021. Miller, a senior midfielder, has 26 goals in her OIT career and is a two-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection.
Oregon Tech’s Maddie Miller controls the ball in a game against Carroll College on Nov. 9, 2021. Miller, a senior midfielder, has 26 goals in her OIT career and is a two-time All-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection.
Courtesy of Oregon Tech
Tom Eichelkraut has been named the interim coach of the Oregon Tech women’s soccer program, replacing Casey Tate.
Coming off a run of conference titles and national tournament appearances, the Oregon Tech women’s soccer team has put itself on the map as one of the premier squads in the NAIA.
Despite having to replace six starters, two All-Americans and their coach, the Lady Owls are poised for another deep postseason run.
Oregon Tech finished 2021 with a school-record 20-3-1 mark, winning its third straight Cascade Conference regular-season crown, claiming its first CCC Tournament title and qualifying for its third straight NAIA National Tournament. Four consecutive postseason victories ensued before the club lost in the national semifinals – climbing to No. 4 in the final NAIA Top 25.
The 2022 squad looks completely different – beginning at the top, as coach Casey Tate left the Klamath Basin for a Division I opportunity at Grand Canyon. Enter longtime assistant, Tom Eichelkraut, who after working with three head coaches over a nearly 10-year span, now calls the shots.
The new leader must replace four starters among the forwards and midfielders – part of a group that scored 53 goals – the most scored by an OIT team since 2010.
Gone are strikers Mehana Ortiz and Nyah Kendall – both prolific offensive players. Ortiz, who now plays at Hawaii Pacific, earned All-America honors after scoring 11 goals, with Kendall, an All-CCC pick, adding nine. Midfielders Amanda Seward and Kyra Mull both have moved on – each starting all 24 games during the championship run.
However, the cupboard is definitely not bare, and Eichelkraut said likes what he sees.
“The year, we have a smaller roster size – one of the smaller rosters in some time. However, we have recruited high quality players over quantity, and it shows,” Eichelkraut said. “Our freshman class has stepped right in, helping fill the void of losing key starters from last year.”
The Owls will look to a pair of experienced players up top, junior Kiah Wetzell and sophomore Shalyna Naputi. Wetzell had a breakout season in 2021, scoring eight goals and adding four assists – including a hat trick vs. Northwest – earning All-CCC honors. Naputi was one of the first reserves off the bench each match, finishing the season with four goals.
On the wing, sophomore Brianna Lewis is expected to step into a starting role after seeing action in all 24 games last season. Two freshmen are also in the mix – Ashley Hart and Megan Glawe. Hart earned 5A All-State honors at North Eugene High, with Glawe earned back-to-back All-Pacific Conference nods at McMinnville High.
In addition, freshman Logan Kashima from Kamehameha-Kapalama High in Hawaii and sophomore Kianna Guzon may push up to a winger slot from their outside back role.
“I’m really excited for Naputi to showcase her talents,” Eichelkraut said. “She is amazing to watch when taking opponents one-on-one and I have no doubt that her, along with Wetzell and Lewis, will give us a strong attack front, mixed with strength skill and speed.”
Tech is extremely deep in the central midfield – led by seniors Maddie Miller and Sylvia Sloss. Miller is among the top players in the league – scoring a combined 26 goals over the past three seasons and is a two-time All-CCC pick. Sloss, who spent time at both San Francisco and San Jose State, scored four goals and added five assists in her first season at OIT.
The duo will be helped by junior Olivia Kreiser, who played key minutes in a reserve role during the 2021 season.
“Miller and Sloss will be the anchor to our midfield,” Eichelkraut said. “I am looking forward to seeing while Kreiser brings this year as she is one of our most-improved players from the Spring.”
Transfer Alexandra Trinidad will be key to the Lady Owls success. A prolific scorer from Lake Tahoe Community College, Trinidad combined for 36 goals and 32 assists in her two junior college seasons. Two freshmen – Miranda Valle from Liberty High in California and Kaelin Ness from Kentridge High in Washington – add key depth.
“Trinidad, Hart, Valle and Ness bring energy and creativity to our attack in training,” Eichelkraut said. “They will be key to our success.”
OIT will hit the field for the first time Wednesday, traveling to Redding for a match-up against Simpson University.