Ranked in the Top 25 to start a fourth straight season, the Oregon Tech women’s golf team returns three of its top four players in search of its fifth trip to the NAIA Championships in the past seven seasons.
The Lady Owls claimed team wins last season at both the Coastal Collegiate Classic and the OIT Spring Invite – while placing a close second to NAIA national champ, British Columbia, in every Cascade Collegiate Conference event. Their efforts landed the club the No. 23 ranking in last month’s NAIA preseason coaches’ poll.
Tech will have to replace senior Ashley Zhu, an all-CCC selection, who recorded a 78.2 stroke average as the Owls’ No. 2 player. The squad will also have to replace a trio of seniors – Grace Hull, Madison Darnold and Kirsten Reed – all who spent time at the No. 5 spot or played as individuals.
Anchoring the club is four-time all-CCC pick and 2022 NAIA national qualifier Payton Canon. The fifth-year senior owns the majority of OIT’s all-time records – posting four of the top six single-round scores and three of the top four 36- and 54-hole stroke totals – and holds a school-record 77.0 career stroke average. Canon has four tournament victories – including last season’s Lewis-Clark State Invitational and OIT Spring Classic titles – and 23 career top-10 finishes.
Fellow senior Maiya Baker returns after posting a 79.8 stroke average in 2021-22. Baker earned all-CCC honors as a sophomore, while picking up an individual title last season at the Coastal Collegiate Classic.
Junior Quincy Beyrouty starts her first full season with the Lady Owls after joining the squad early in 2022. Beyrouty made a splash early in her OIT career, shooting a school-record, final-round 67 to share medalist honors with Canon at the OIT Spring Classic and finished last season with a 79.7 stroke average.
Two freshmen round out the roster – Brittney Barrington from California and Baylee Hodgman from Arizona. Barrington was a three-time All-Valley Oak League selection at East Union High in Manteca and was the 2021 VOL Player of the Year. Hodgman was a two-time state tournament participant while at Highland High in Mesa.
OIT will play five tournaments during the fall season – beginning Labor Day weekend at the Coastal Collegiate Classic in Gleneden Beach. The Owls will travel to Caldwell, Idaho, for the C of I Invitational and to Portland for the Multnomah Invite, before hosting the Oregon Tech Fall Classic at the Running Y Ranch. The fall season ends in Silvis, Ill., at the TPC Deere Run Invitational – the site of the NAIA National Championships.