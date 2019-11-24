It would never be called a thing of beauty, but Oregon Tech overcame a sluggish performance Saturday to up its record to 3-4 after an 83-22 win over the Northwest Indian College at Danny Miles Court.
“There was a lack of communication and we were not in a flow to get going early,” Kylie Meadows said.
Imani Bighorn gave the Eagles the early lead, 3-0, with her team’s lone three-point basket of the game.
Bighorn scored the first eight points of the game as the visitors took an 8-0 lead midway through the first period.
Enter Beth Derner.
The junior from Modoc stirred the pot, so to speak.
Derner scored eight points in the first period, gave OIT its first lead at 10-8, and the lead for good at 14-12.
“I just always try to make sure I do everything I can, and was just running the lanes hard,” Derner said after she had a team-high 15 points. “Once one of us starts, we all seem to start, and am happy to be the one to get us started.”
It was not long before the Hustlin’ Owls were pulling away from the short-handed Eagles, who had just eight players in uniform and were looking for their first win of the season in their fifth game.
Tech outscored NWIC, 23-0, in the second period and the OIT defense limited the Eagles to nary a field goal for more than 15 ½ minutes of play, until Bighorn, the 6-foot-3 standout for the visitors finally scored.
Amanda Constant’s layup gave OIT a 23-12 lead, and a Derner layup later in the second period pushed advantage to 33-12.
Tech forced NWIC into four shot-clock violations, limited the visitor’s to 9-for-33 shooting and generally controlled the flow of the game.
“All week we worked on defense and wanted (defensive) stops,” Meadows said. “We also wanted to crash the boards.”
Tech held a 45-22 edge in caroms.
TECH TALK
n Now 3-4, Oregon Tech plays its next five women’s games away from home, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cal State Maritime, and then play at Pacific Union Saturday in at 4 p.m. Sunday in a game which had been postponed earlier this month.
n During the five-game road swing, OIT will open Cascade Collegiate Conference play Dec. 6 at Evergreen State and Dec. 7 at Northwest University.
n The Hustlin’ Owls next are home Dec. 20 against The College of Idaho and Dec. 21 against Eastern Oregon.
n Meadows and Maddyson Tull both scored 12 points for Tech, while Makaila Napoleon and Carrisa Twitchell led OIT with six rebounds each. Courtney Bennett had a team-high eight assists.
n Bighorn scored 19 points for the Eagles, and Marisa Brooks added three points for the visitors, all in the fourth period.