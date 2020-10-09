Oregon Tech’s women’s basketball was picked to finished fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC), by a preseason coaches’ poll, according to a news release.
OIT received 97 points overall in coach voting, behind Lewis-Clark State College (139), Bushnell (136), Southern Oregon University (107) and Eastern Oregon University (107). The Owls finished 19-12 in the 2019-20 season.
The Lady Owls will open its non-conference season (two-games only) at home on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Danny Miles Court against Simpson University, and then will open CCC play hosting College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon University Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, at 5:30 p.m. Oregon Tech games can be heard locally on 104.3 FM and AM 960 with Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard.
“I think the preseason pick of fifth in conference is reasonable, considering that Amanda Constant chose not to play and Abby Kreiser is redshirting, both the result of the uncertainty that the Covid-19 situation has presented us,” said OIT head coach Scott Meredith. “However, we once again have a young and talented team. Our biggest concern is depth, so we are working very hard on our conditioning. So far, so good with this roster. They are coachable and cohesive and that gives me confidence that we can play with anyone in this league.”
Lewis-Clark State College was selected to finish first in the preseason poll, including eight first place votes to win the NAIA national championship. Last year Lewis-Clark finished with a 21-10 record and advanced to the NAIA women’s basketball national tournament, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.