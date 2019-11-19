KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech will be one of seven schools to make its first appearance in the NAIA national women’s soccer championships when the Hustlin’ Owls meet Marymount of California at 11 a.m. Friday in Santa Barbara.
Tech enters the championships as the Cascade Collegiate Conference champion and will take a 13-3-3 record into the match.
The championship bracket was announced.
Marymount earned its second berth in the national championships when it won the CalPac Tournament, and is 10-9-1 this season.
Friday’s winner then will advance to meet host Westmont College in a Saturday match for a chance to compete in the round of 16 in Orange Beach, Ala., in early December.
Westmont will compete in the national competition for the 20th time, and enters as an at-large team with a 14-3-1 season record. It is the second winningest team in tournament history at 34-9-8, and has won more NAIA national titles in the sport than any other program, with five.
Oregon Tech officials had hoped the Hustlin’ Owls would draw Westmont as its opening round tournament site.
They expressed concern the pairings would be announced Monday and, after transportation issues settled, would have to fly to somewhere in the Midwest or East, likely Wednesday, and have to play Friday.
If Tech wins its opener, it would play Westmont, and a match time would not be determined until after Friday’s contest has ended.
Among the other at-large entries are Southern Oregon and Rocky Mountain. Along with OIT and Eastern Oregon, the league’s tournament champion, the Cascade Collegiate Conference has four teams in the national meet, third highest among all leagues.
SOU is also among the other first-time entries, while Rocky Mountain plays in the national championships for the second time, and Eastern Oregon for the fourth.
Among the other teams playing at 15 different sites this weekend is Embry-Riddle of Arizona, which makes its fifth national tournament appearance. The Eagles tied Oregon Tech, 0-0, as both sides opened their season.
The Master’s and Vanguard complete the list of West Coast entries to play this weekend.
The other first-time entries are Cumberlands of Kentucky, Friends of Kansas, Indiana East, Middle Georgia State and Southwest of New Mexico.
The only school guaranteed a place in the round of 16 is national tournament host Mobile of Alabama.