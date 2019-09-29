There was little to say, and that would have been a lot after Oregon Tech played poorly in a Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday against 20th-rated College of Idaho.
“I’m disappointed in our performance,” coach Andrew Clifton said after CI left Danny Miles Court with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 victory.
Tech had few leads, most of them early in each set.
The Yotes attacked at a .300 performance, while the Hustlin’ Owls were at .101, one of its poorest of the season.
“We didn’t show up (Saturday),” Clifton said before he displayed his frustration with his players off the court. He used a rare double-timeout in the final set to frantically challenge Tech, which fell to 4-4 in the league and 11-7 on the year.
He had warned his players about the left-handed spikes used by CI.
The Coyotes were effective.
One of the better blocking teams in a talented league, with four teams ranked in the top 20 in the most recent NAIA volleyball poll, OIT finished with just three Saturday, and a blocking error ended the match.
The win allowed CI to up its league record to 5-3, and the Yotes now are 10-5 for the season and became the fifth conference team to register 10 match victories this season.
TECH TALK
n Oregon Tech has played all four nationally ranked conference teams, three of them at home.
n OIT travels to Northwest University Friday and will play at Evergreen State next Saturday.
n There were 12 ties and five lead changes in the match. The final lead change came when CI took a 2-1 lead in the final set.
n Nicole Reyes led OIT with eight kills, Amanda Powley had a team-high nine assists and Lindsey Sampson had nine digs. Tech had no service aces for the first time this season, while The College of Idaho had nine.
n OIT next plays at home at 7p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, when the Hustlin’ Owls host Southern Oregon in their annual Pink Out Match.