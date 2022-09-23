Saturday afternoon, legendary coach Danny Miles and his 1974 men's basketball team, along with four others, will become the first induction class into the Howard Morris Oregon Tech Athletic Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Ross Ragland Theater beginning at 3 p.m. (no-host bar begins at 2 p.m.). Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
Basketball standouts Carmen (Arroquero) Morgan and Dave Carrigan, baseball star Dave Hummel, along with longtime radio broadcaster, Bobby Thompson, round out the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
The OIT Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2021 and is named in honor of Howard Morris, the architect of Hustlin' Owl sports – a longtime baseball, football and wrestling coach, athletic director and chair of the physical education department, all part of a career at Tech that spanned 30 years.
Miles joins the Hall of Fame after a record-setting 45-year career at OIT – coaching men's basketball, baseball, football and women's softball. As the leader of the Hustlin' Owl men's basketball program, the Medford native won 1,040 games, including 10 30-win seasons – with his teams winning 14 conference titles, nine conference/district tournament titles and made 17 appearances at the NAIA National Championships. The College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee led OIT to three national titles (2004, 2008, 2012), while also leading the softball team to their first-ever NAIA National Tournament appearance in 1997. He was honored as NAIA Coach of the Year in 2004, 2008 and 2012, while also earning conference/district honors 10 times.
Miles' 1974 basketball team became OIT's first District 2 champion, defeating George Fox 55-54 in the title game. Led by Carrigan and Herb McEachin, the Owls were co-champions of the Evergreen Conference with Central Washington and Eastern Washington and established a district record for points in a game, scoring 127 in a win over Western Baptist. Tech was unbeaten against District 2 opponents and finished the season 24-5 after losing to Gardner-Webb in the first-round of the national tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
Morgan enters the Hall of Fame as the most decorated women's basketball player in program history, with her records established nearly 40 years ago still untouched. During her four years with the Lady Owls (1982-86), the Bonanza product scored 2,049 points and grabbed 1,276 rebounds – both still the OIT school records – as are the 603 points scored during the 1985 season and the 370 rebounds in 1986. The four-time All-District 2 selection holds the school records with 38 points (against George Fox in 1985) and 27 rebounds (against George Fox in 1986) in a game and became OIT's first women's basketball All-American in 1985. Morgan was inducted into the Cascade Conference Athlete Hall of Fame in 2003 and has served as a faculty member at Tech since 1989.
Carrigan was key to the Owls success in the 1970s, as the Central Point native was a two-time All-Evergreen Conference and two-time NAIA NAIA District 2 selection – scoring 1,098 points, adding 420 rebounds and 365 assists in his three seasons from 1971-74. During his senior season, Carrigan averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in helping Tech to the district crown, earning All-Little Northwest and honorable mention All-America honors.
Hummel was a two-sport standout at OIT from 1972-75, competing with Carrigan in basketball – but most-known for his exploits on the baseball diamond. After one season at Oregon State, the local product returned to the Basin and had a record-setting career at Tech – where he was the three-time Evergreen Conference Player of the Year, earning first-team ABCA All-America honors in 1974 and honorable mention NAIA All-America honors in 1975. Hummel hit .434 for his career – including a school-record .445 as a senior, adding 25 doubles, 51 walks and 72 RBIs.
Thompson has the most recognizable voice in OIT history, serving as the Voice of the Hustlin' Owls for four decades. The longtime Klamath Falls native joined the staff at Tech in 1990, handling play-by-play duties for football and basketball, while assuming the sports information director role in 1993 – a job he held for 14 years. He has been on the radio call for four OIT national championship victories (2004/2008/2012 men's basketball and 2011 softball) and will begin his 56th year behind the microphone this winter, his 33rd season with the Owls.