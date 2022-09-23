Former OIT men's basketball coach Danny Miles

Danny Miles won 1,040 games as the men's basketball coach at OIT and led the Owls to NAIA National Championships in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

 Courtesy of Oregon Tech athletics

Saturday afternoon, legendary coach Danny Miles and his 1974 men's basketball team, along with four others, will become the first induction class into the Howard Morris Oregon Tech Athletic Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Ross Ragland Theater beginning at 3 p.m. (no-host bar begins at 2 p.m.). Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

