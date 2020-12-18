Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-18 oit softball

Zoe Allen has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Oregon Tech starting in 2021.

 Submitted photo

Oregon Tech softball has signed Zoe Allen of Hillsboro, beginning in the 2021 season, according to an OIT news release.

Allen has twice been named an all-league catcher for Liberty High School. In her last two full seasons with the Falcons she hit .396 and .421, while averaging 33-hits and 28-runs per season with a .500 on base percentage.

“We are excited to welcome Zoe to the Oregon Tech softball family,” said OIT Softball Coach Greg Stewart. “She is a very good athlete who is a true triple threat from the left side of the plate. With her speed, she can slap and drag for a base hit but also has the ability to swing away with home run power. Defensively, Zoe gives us another versatile player who has the ability to run a lot balls down in the outfield while also being an accomplished catcher. I am thankful Zoe chose to pursue her education and further her softball career as an Oregon Tech Owl.”

Zoe is the daughter of Tara and Chad Allen and will be a Radiologic Science major at OIT.

