Oregon Tech softball has signed Zoe Allen of Hillsboro, beginning in the 2021 season, according to an OIT news release.
Allen has twice been named an all-league catcher for Liberty High School. In her last two full seasons with the Falcons she hit .396 and .421, while averaging 33-hits and 28-runs per season with a .500 on base percentage.
“We are excited to welcome Zoe to the Oregon Tech softball family,” said OIT Softball Coach Greg Stewart. “She is a very good athlete who is a true triple threat from the left side of the plate. With her speed, she can slap and drag for a base hit but also has the ability to swing away with home run power. Defensively, Zoe gives us another versatile player who has the ability to run a lot balls down in the outfield while also being an accomplished catcher. I am thankful Zoe chose to pursue her education and further her softball career as an Oregon Tech Owl.”
Zoe is the daughter of Tara and Chad Allen and will be a Radiologic Science major at OIT.