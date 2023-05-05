Astute baserunning and timely hits powered Oregon Tech to a 5-1 victory against Eastern Oregon on Friday as the Hustlin’ Owls began their quest for a third straight Cascade Collegiate Conference softball tournament championship.

The win moves Tech into a game at 2 p.m. Saturday against The College of Idaho to determine which nationally ranked team will advance to Sunday’s tournament finals. The Yotes beat Southern Oregon 9-1 in Friday’s final game.


