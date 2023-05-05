Oregon Tech’s Kacie Schmidt delivers a pitch in the Lady Owls’ 5-1 victory against Eastern Oregon on Friday, May 5, 2023, in the opening round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament at Stilwell Stadium.
Oregon Tech’s Jayce Seavert slides safely into second base on a run-scoring double in the sixth inning Friday, May 5, 2023. The Lady Owls defeated Eastern Oregon 5-1 in the opening round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament at Stilwell Stadium.
Torin Combs/OIT athletics
Oregon Tech coach Greg Stewart meets with the Lady Owls’ infielders in the first inning of a 5-1 victory against Eastern Oregon on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Stilwell Stadium.
Astute baserunning and timely hits powered Oregon Tech to a 5-1 victory against Eastern Oregon on Friday as the Hustlin’ Owls began their quest for a third straight Cascade Collegiate Conference softball tournament championship.
The win moves Tech into a game at 2 p.m. Saturday against The College of Idaho to determine which nationally ranked team will advance to Sunday’s tournament finals. The Yotes beat Southern Oregon 9-1 in Friday’s final game.
Tech, the regular-season conference champions, were baffled for a few innings Friday before the Owls used four hits and some brilliant baserunning to score five times in the top of the sixth against Eastern.
The Mountaineers, ranked No. 24 in the most recent NAIA poll, were playing their second game Friday, and had opened with a 1-0 win over the University of British Columbia.
Lefty Kaylie Hoskins, who had pitched EOU’s opener, gave the Owls fits until OIT was able to put together its five-run inning.
“She was moving the ball pretty well and worked ahead in the count,” OIT third baseman Addison Kachnik said. “She had a lot of pop on the ball.”
That resulted in many pop-ups to go with the six strikeouts Hoskins recorded, an effort which allowed the sophomore pitcher to go over 300 strikeouts for the season. Hoskins, though, fell to 19-7 for the year, with three of her losses to Oregon Tech.
“We have big respect for Hoskins,” said Tech catcher Jayce Seavert, “but, in the end, we put the bat on the ball. Everyone on the team makes it happen.”
Kachnik beat out a slow infield roller to begin Tech’s sixth-inning rally.
Maddie DeVerna went in to pinch-run and moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a single by Nita Cook.
Zoe Allen followed with a ground ball, and when the throw was made to first base, DeVerna scored with a nice slide home which prevented any chance the Mounties might have had for a tag.
Kaila Mick followed with a run-scoring fielder’s choice and would eventually score on a sacrifice fly by Maggie Buckholz. Slick baserunning by Cook and Mick allowed both to score runs before Seavert doubled and scored on a Lexi Klum single.
“We have good speed,” Tech coach Greg Stewart said of the No. 1 nationally ranked Hustlin’ Owls, who upped their season record to 44-6, and also picked up their 23rd straight win at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium.
To continue their bid to win the conference tournament again, the Owls will have to get past fourth-ranked Southern Oregon and sixth-ranked College of Idaho before the weekend ends.
The win allowed Tech pitcher Kacie Schmidt to up her season record to 24-1, but it took solid defense and key pitches to keep Eastern off the scoreboard with an unearned run after OIT had taken the lead.
The Mountaineers finished with eight hits and stranded a dozen runners, many in scoring position.
“She battled,” Seavert said of Schmidt. “She’s gone through a lot this week, but has a great attitude. She kept coming (especially on 3-1 counts). She keeps her head up, no matter what.”
TOURNAMENT TIDBITS
• Hoskins broke the league record for strikeouts in a single season, previously held by OIT’s Jackie Imhoff in 2011.
• Eastern entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, and slipped past fifth-seeded British Columbia in the tournament’s first game, which started at 9 a.m. Friday. The Mounties come back at 9 a.m. today against Carroll College, the No. 6 seed.
• Third-seeded College of Idaho, which had tied Southern Oregon for second place in the regular season but lost the tiebreaker, opened with a 4-0 win over Carroll. Henley graduate Tanner Higgins drove in three of the Yotes’ runs.
• Oregon Tech bids for its sixth conference tournament title, also having won in 2006, 2011, 2012, 2021 and 2022. Southern Oregon won the tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019, while The College of Idaho won in 2013 and Eastern Oregon in 2014. The now-defunct Concordia University won the postseason party in 2010 and 2014.
• Tech’s 2006 title came in a five-team competition, with the full league championships starting in 2010.
• Both OIT and Southern will be one of the 10 first-round NAIA national tournament sites. The College of Idaho likely get an at-large berth, which also could happen to Eastern Oregon.
• The national tournament pairings will be announced Tuesday, May 9.
• The only other teams on the West Coast in the most recent national rankings are No. 23 Hope International along with two teams to receive votes, Embry-Riddle of Arizona and Arizona Christian.
Steve Matthies is the sports editor emeritus of the Herald& News, and has covered Oregon Tech sports for more than 33 years.