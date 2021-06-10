Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell announced Thursday the signing of 6-10 transfer Joey Potts. Potts, originally from Petaluma HS in Petaluma, Calif. comes to Oregon Tech after a trip to the NCAA Elite 8 with Oregon State University this past season, as well as two seasons with the College of Marin.
Potts will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Oregon Tech in the fall.
“We feel very fortunate that Joey has decided to attend Oregon Tech. He’s 6-10, has great length and can really get off the floor. His length and leaping ability will bring an immediate impact on both ends of the floor,” said Parnell. “He will be a force in the paint with his shot blocking ability and will fit in nicely to our transition game with how well he can run. Joey is a great person with a tremendous work ethic. He has been really well coached and is just scratching the surface of his potential.”
Last season Potts averaged 1.2 points and just under 1 rebound per game for the Elite 8-bound Beavers. Prior to Oregon State, he attended the College of Marin where he started all 50 games, averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, while shooting 62.7% from the field.
“I’m very excited to get down to Klamath Falls. Oregon Tech is a big part of my family, given that my older brother (Christian Cavanaugh) played there. It’s exciting that I get to finish my college career at a place where he was able to win a national championship (’08),” says Potts.
Potts will be majoring in communication studies and is the son of John Potts and Jodie Graham.
Potts is the final signee of the 2021 recruiting class for the Hustlin’ Owls. Signing earlier this fall was 6-1 German guard Bastian Maerz and 6-7 forward Grant Tull from Gridley, Calif. The Owls open up next season Oct. 23 in an exhibition game with the Seattle Mountaineers.