Playing in one of the more difficult environments in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, Oregon Tech used its best hitting night of the season to sweep Northwest University – 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 – Friday night in Kirkland, Wash.
The Lady Owls (5-4, 2-1 CCC) hit .337 for the night, finishing with 43 kills while recording only nine errors.
Nicole Reyes posted seven of her team-high 13 kills in the final se, and Savanna Sterck recorded 12 kills without an error.
“It’s always fun to see us play well on the road,” OIT coach Ken Murczek. “Our serve receive was consistent and the setters did a nice job of getting the hitters good looks. We had some outstanding performances and the boxscore shows that.
Tech was locked in a tight Set 1 battle, with the teams deadlocked at 18-18, before the Lady Owls used a 5-point push, helped by a pair of Courtney Isom aces, to take the early win.
The Eagles (6-6. 2-2) had command of the middle set, as three Karste Wright kills helped NU take a 10-3 lead. OIT answered behind Sterck, powering down five kills to get the visitors even at 16-16. A Brooke Cassidy ace gave Tech a 19-18 lead and two additional Sterck kills completed the rally.
Reyes dominated Set 3, recording three kills in a 9-0 OIT run that erased a 7-4 Eagles lead, helping the Owls win their fourth-straight match vs. NU.
Both Kaylin Talonen and Molly Grace had six kills for OIT, with Isom posting 16 assists and three aces and Kaley Whalen leading the team with 10 digs.
Wright and Abi Broussard each had 11 kills to lead NU.
Evergreen 3, OIT 1: The Lady Owls won the first set, but the host Geoducks rallied to win the next three Saturday in Olympia, Wash.
The Geoducks (5-4, 4-1 CCC) earned a 22-25, 25-17. 25-19, 25-22 victory - ending a two-game win streak by the Owls.
"Disappointed we couldn't repeat the execution we had (Friday) night with our serve and pass," Murczek said. "We will move our focus to getting ready for a ranked opponent (Southern Oregon) on their home floor Wednesday."