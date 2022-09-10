Playing in one of the more difficult environments in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, Oregon Tech used its best hitting night of the season to sweep Northwest University – 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 – Friday night in Kirkland, Wash.

The Lady Owls (5-4, 2-1 CCC) hit .337 for the night, finishing with 43 kills while recording only nine errors.

Tags

Recommended for you