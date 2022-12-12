The first career double-double from Joey Potts wasn’t enough for Oregon Tech, as rival Southern Oregon used an 11-2 run inside the final seven minutes to erase a Hustlin’ Owls lead, giving the visiting Raiders an 84-75 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

SOU (4-4, 1-2 CCC) hit 62% of its second-half field-goal attempts to erase a 40-32 halftime deficit and ended the evening 14 of 26 from 3-point range.


