The first career double-double from Joey Potts wasn’t enough for Oregon Tech, as rival Southern Oregon used an 11-2 run inside the final seven minutes to erase a Hustlin’ Owls lead, giving the visiting Raiders an 84-75 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
SOU (4-4, 1-2 CCC) hit 62% of its second-half field-goal attempts to erase a 40-32 halftime deficit and ended the evening 14 of 26 from 3-point range.
“I thought we played extremely tough in the first half, limiting the top offensive team in the league to 34% shooting,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “We lost some assignments in the second half and had a couple tough possessions that swung momentum.”
The Hustlin’ Owls (3-6, 0-3) got an inside bucket from Kody Bauman and a mid-range jumper from Kam Osborn early in the second half to take their largest lead of the night at 44-34 and led 55-50 after a Keegan Shivers 3-pointer with 12 minutes remaining. The visitors caught fire, as Will Graves beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer, Joe Juhala made another from the top of the key and Graves buried a 28-footer in transition to give SOU a 59-55 lead.
Tech answered, as Potts capped a 6-0 run with a turn-around jumper – giving the hosts a 63-61 lead with seven minutes left – but the Raiders had the answer. Atmar Mundu made consecutive 3s and scored on a back-door layup, as the late flurry extended the lead to 75-67 and SOU made free throws to secure the win.
Potts scored 20 points, with 11 rebounds and three blocks in the loss – his 10th straight game with two or more blocks. Osborn scored 15, Shivers made 4-of-6 3-pointers, part of a 14-point night, with Bauman posting 10 points and eight rebounds.
“Joey Potts and Kody Bauman played outstanding at both ends of the floor,” Parnell said. “We needed to get the ball into Joey a bit more in the second half, but credit SOU defensively in limiting his touches.”
Mundu scored 19 points, Tez Allen had 18 points, with Graves scoring 16 – including 8-of-8 shooting from the line. SOU forced 14 OIT turnovers, turning the miscues into 25 points, while outscoring Tech 42-15 from beyond the 3-point line.
OIT returns to action Friday, hosting first-place Northwest University at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southern Oregon 81, OIT 47: Brianna Phiakhamngon scored 21 points and the No. 18-ranked Raiders made 12 3-pointers en route to an easy victory over the host Lady Owls on Saturday.
SOU (6-2, 2-1 CCC) forced 29 turnovers, turning the miscues into 29 points, while making 12-of-27 attempts from outside the arc.
The Lady Owls (5-4, 1-2) cut an early Raiders lead to 8-6 on a driving Gabbie Gascon runner with 2:33 left in the opening quarter – only to see SOU hold Tech to three made field goals over a 10-minute stretch. Kalei Iwami made back-to-back 3-pointers and Kami Walk converted a short jumper and a three-point play, helping the visitors close the half on a 25-11 run and take a 33-17 lead to the locker room.
The Raiders clamped down on the top offensive team in the conference, holding the Owls to 29% shooting.
Olivia Sprague led OIT with 17 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, her 10 straight double-digit scoring game. Maddyson Tull had seven points and six rebounds, with Melissa Lee posting six points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Despite the loss, the Lady Owls held a 43-36 edge on the glass and recorded a season-high 10 blocked shots.
Phiakhamngon made 6-of-12 field goals and had two of Southern’s 12 stealsn, with Iwami making five 3-pointers as part of a 15-point night and Walk posting 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
OIT returns to the court Friday, hosting Northwest University at 5:30 p.m.