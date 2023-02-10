OIT's Maddyson Tull

Oregon Tech continued its late-season surge, as Jamison Guerra and Keegan Shivers each scored 16 points, leading the Hustlin’ Owls to their fifth win in six games, a 99-58 victory over Walla Walla on Friday afternoon at Danny Miles Court.

OIT (13-12 overall, 10-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) moved above the .500 mark for the first time since a season-opening win – using a sizable 57-38 edge on the glass to score 21 second-chance points, while turning 12 WWU miscues into 21 additional points.


