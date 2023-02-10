Oregon Tech continued its late-season surge, as Jamison Guerra and Keegan Shivers each scored 16 points, leading the Hustlin’ Owls to their fifth win in six games, a 99-58 victory over Walla Walla on Friday afternoon at Danny Miles Court.
OIT (13-12 overall, 10-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) moved above the .500 mark for the first time since a season-opening win – using a sizable 57-38 edge on the glass to score 21 second-chance points, while turning 12 WWU miscues into 21 additional points.
The Wolves (1-22, 1-18) took an early 5-2 lead, but the edge was short-lived, as Shivers connected on a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-2 run that gave Tech a lead it would not surrender. WWU cut the margin to 17-13, but Guerra hit a jumper from the free-throw line, a long 3-pointer and a transition basket in an 11-0 run that broke the game open – as OIT built a 50-26 lead at the break.
The Hustlin’ Owls continued the pressure early in the second half, as Shivers made a 3-pointer on a fast break and Joey Potts slammed home one of four dunks, as the hosts opened the period on an 11-1 run to extend the margin to 61-27 with 16 minutes remaining.
Guerra finished with eight assists and five rebounds, with Shivers adding five rebounds and five assists. Potts had 11 points, with Kody Bauman and Kaison Faust each scoring 10. Blake Jensen posted his third-straight double-double, scoring 10 points with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Andrew Vaughan led WWU with 11 points and seven rebounds, but the Wolves converted just 34% of their field-goal attempts and were 3 of 19 from 3-point range.
Saturday, OIT closes out the home portion of its regular-season schedule, hosting Lewis-Clark State at 6 p.m. Potts, Faust and Jesse Higgins – the three OIT senior student-athletes – will be honored in a pregame ceremony.
The game is also the annual ASOIT Black Out for Hunger, as the first 400 fans who donate a non-perishable food item (or $2) will receive a Black Out for Hunger T-shirt.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OIT 66, Walla Walla 51: Maddyson Tull became the 12th Oregon Tech women’s basketball player to surpass the 1,000-point mark in a career, as the senior scored a team-high 19 points.
The Lady Owls (18-7, 14-5 CCC) extended their win streak to five – as the squad will play host to No. 10-ranked Lewis-Clark State at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tull joined the 1,000-point club in the third quarter, converting a left-handed runner off a pass from Kayley Elliott – part of a 15-4 run that gave Tech a 56-30 lead.
“I told the girls that after my freshman year, never in a million years would I score 1,000 points,” Tull said. “It’s all because of my teammates, if I didn’t have the people around me, this would have never happened.”
Tull scored six points in an opening 14-3 run by the Lady Owls over the first eight minutes, before the Wolves (5-17, 4-15) cut the deficit to five points on three second quarter occasions – the last at 20-15 on an Annika Geschke jumper. Tech answered with six straight points – including back-to-back baskets from Melissa Lee, helping the hosts take a 33-21 lead to the break.
OIT put the game away in the third quarter, as Elliott scored five points in the decisive run.
Lee had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, with Olivia Sprague adding 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Jailyah Casem led all scorers with 22 points in the loss for WWU. The Wolves were outscored 42-8 in the paint, as OIT held a 49-27 rebounding edge.
Saturday marks the final home regular-season game for four OIT seniors – Tull, Lee, Alex Conley and manager Courtney Bennett. They will be honored at halftime of the men’s game vs. LCSC.