 OIT athletics

A three-goal explosion in the first 13 minutes of the second half broke open a tight match, as Oregon Tech rolled to a convincing 5-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer victory against visiting Rocky Mountain College on Friday afternoon.

Five different Hustlin’ Owls (4-1-2, 3-1 CCC) scored, with goalkeeper Joel Witts making four saves for his 11th career shutout win. It was the first five-goal loss in Rocky Mountain program history, dating back to 2007.

