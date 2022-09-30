A three-goal explosion in the first 13 minutes of the second half broke open a tight match, as Oregon Tech rolled to a convincing 5-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer victory against visiting Rocky Mountain College on Friday afternoon.
Five different Hustlin’ Owls (4-1-2, 3-1 CCC) scored, with goalkeeper Joel Witts making four saves for his 11th career shutout win. It was the first five-goal loss in Rocky Mountain program history, dating back to 2007.
“Full 90-minute performance today by the boys,” OIT coach Sean McManamon said. “They executed the game plan, with guys who stepped in meeting the standard and raising the level of play to earn three big points. It was a full group effort to earn this win.”
The Battlin’ Bears (5-2-1, 3-1) had an 8-3 edge in total shots in the opening period – nearly taking the lead in the 20th minute. An Igor Soares 18-yard blast was knocked away by Witts. Niclas Bickel redirected the rebound toward the goal, only to have Dylan Nakagawa drive the ball off the end line.
Tech took the lead in the 32nd minute, as Kevin Rodriguez played a pretty through ball up the middle of the pitch to the running Andrew Pasang, who eluded goalie Stefan Schenk for the score.
Early in the second half – OIT kept the pressure on the RMC defense. Nakagawa touched a ball to Rosendo Juarez-Flores who converted his first goal of the year to double the lead. In the 50th minute, Brock Rideout headed home a Logan Miller free kick to make it 3-0.
OIT took advantage of a red card issued to the Bears – scoring a pair of goals with the man advantage. Rideout played a cross to the rushing Miller in the 58th minute for a goal, with the senior making another great pass in the 75th minute to Ben Bradshaw. Bradshaw’s initial attempt was blocked by Schenk, but the freshman collected the rebound and slotted it home.
The Owls finished with a 13-11 edge in total shots, with Rocky recording four of the six corner kicks.
Tech closes out the homestand with a 2:30 p.m. match Saturday against Providence.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
OIT 1, Rocky Mountain 0: Kiah Wetzell scored on a one-on-one attack in the 73rd minute for the lone goal as the Lady Owls ran their home unbeaten streak to 36.
Logan Kashima won a ball in the defensive third and played a short pass to Sylvia Sloss – with the midfielder rocketing a perfect through ball behind the Battlin’ Bears (2-4-3, 0-2-2 CCC) defense. Wetzell ran on the perfect pass, dribbled 20 yards and beat goalkeeper Mila Allison.
“Today showed a lot of heart and desire, especially from our bench,” OIT coach Tom Eichelkraut said. “Our captains did phenomenal, dictating the pace needed to take back control of the game.”
The Lady Owls (3-1-3, 2-0-2) played a defensive first half – taking just two shots – but the effort limited the Bears to just six shots on the afternoon. Tech clamped down the final 30 minutes of the match – not allowing a Rocky shot attempt.
Sydni Nakamura needed to make just one save to earn her third consecutive shutout and fourth of the season.
Both teams had six shots on the day, with OIT holding a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Tech closes out the weekend with a noon kickoff Saturday against Providence.
VOLLEYBALL
OIT 3, Warner Pacific 0: Nicole Reyes had 14 kills and 10 digs, leading the host Lady Owls (8-8, 5-5 CCC) to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 victory.