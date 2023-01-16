Jay Elmore hit seven 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 21 points, as Oregon Tech rebounded from a tough Friday night loss to roll past Walla Walla University 104-60 in College Place, Wash.
All 11 Hustlin’ Owls (7-8, 5-6 Cascade Collegiate Conference scored at least five points in the victory—the fourth time in 2022-23 that the squad has eclipsed the 100-point mark. Tech hit 58% of its field goals, including 14 3-pointers, in the win—as redshirt freshman Grant Tull and fifth-year senior Jesse Higgins each posted career-highs with eight points.
Tech opened the game on an 8-0 run, but the winless Wolves (0-16, 0-11) got consecutive baskets from Ethan Ford to cut the margin to 12-10. From there, it was all OIT.
Kam Osborn and Keegan Shivers hit back-to-back 3s, starting a 12-0 run, with a trio of triples from Elmore helping the visitors extend the lead to 48-25 at the break. The onslaught continued in the second half, as two Kaison Faust free throws gave the Owls a 59-29 lead, the sixth 3-pointer of the night from Elmore made it 79-39, with two Tull free throws giving OIT a 96-46 advantage.
Elmore became the 17th player in program history to make 7-or-more 3-pointers in a game, finishing the night 7-of-11 from long range.
Osborn had 13 points and five rebounds—his fourth-straight double-digit scoring game, with Faust and Joey Potts each scoring 10. Shivers scored nine, Kody Bauman had eight points and six rebounds, with Blake Jensen recording three blocks.
Ford led WWU with 12 points and Andrew Vaughan adding 10.
OIT returns home on Friday night, hosting No. 1-ranked College of Idaho at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
OIT 61, Walla Walla 48: Six Oregon Tech players scored in a game-changing 16-3 run in the third and fourth quarters, as the Lady Owls won on the road.
OIT (12-5, 8-3 CCC) remained unbeaten all-time against the Wolves, ending the first half of the Cascade Conference season alone in fourth place in the league standings.
Olivia Sprague scored a game-high 21 points in the win, her seventh game this season with 20-or-more points and ran her string of double-digit scoring games to 18.
Gabbie Gascon opened the game with a 3-pointer, part of a 7-0 run by the Lady Owls in the opening two minutes. WWU (3-11, 2-9) battled back, hitting five of their first seven 3-pointers, including three from Clara Campos—grabbing a 19-12 lead with 2:29 left in the quarter.
Tech clamped down defensively, holding the Wolves without a made field goal for a 10-minute stretch, rattling off 16-straight points—including eight from Sprague—taking a 28-19 lead.
The Wolves pulled within 38-37 late in the third quarter on a pair of Jaliyah Casem free throws, but OIT answered. Kayley Elliott hit two free throws to close the quarter and Melissa Lee hit two to start the fourth period. A Sprague 3-point play was followed by a put-back basket from Alexis Elquist, extending the Tech lead to 47-39. Kennedy Tull followed with 5-straight points, with her sister Maddyson Tull adding a post basket, capping the big Lady Owls run.
Maddyson Tull finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds—her third-straight double-double—with Gascon adding 10. Tech finished with a 41-27 rebound edge, while holding the Wolves to 33-percent shooting from the field.
Casem led WWU with 18 points in the loss, with Campos scoring nine.
OIT returns home for four of their next five games, hosting College of Idaho on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.