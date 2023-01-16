Jay Elmore hit seven 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 21 points, as Oregon Tech rebounded from a tough Friday night loss to roll past Walla Walla University 104-60 in College Place, Wash.

All 11 Hustlin’ Owls (7-8, 5-6 Cascade Collegiate Conference scored at least five points in the victory—the fourth time in 2022-23 that the squad has eclipsed the 100-point mark. Tech hit 58% of its field goals, including 14 3-pointers, in the win—as redshirt freshman Grant Tull and fifth-year senior Jesse Higgins each posted career-highs with eight points.


