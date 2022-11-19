Oregon Tech snapped a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion, as the host Hustlin’ Owls converted 57% of their field-goals attempts in a 105-69 victory against Pacific Union on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
Keegan Shivers connected on 6-of-8 3-pointers, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, as OIT (2-3) improved to 15-0 all-time vs. PUC.
“We had a great week of practice,” Shivers said. “It was great to be back home after a long road trip and feed off the energy of our great home crowd.”
Two early baskets from Kody Bauman started an 8-0 over the first three minutes as the Owls never trailed in the contest. The Pioneers (0-6) clawed within 23-19 after 3-pointers from Lorenzo Lentini and Sterlen Thomas – but following an OIT timeout, the hosts rattled off 11 straight points, capped by a Bauman inside jumper.
OIT put the game away early in the second half, as Shivers drained three straight 3-pointers – part of a 17-2 run – extending the margin to 69-36.
Nine Hustlin’ Owls scored eight or more points – as Joey Potts scored 13 points with five blocks and Bauman added 10 points and seven boards. Kam Osborn had nine points with five assists, Erik Fraser scored nine, while Jamison Guerra, Grant Tull, Blake Jensen and Kaison Faust all scored eight.
Tech finished the game with a 48-30 edge on the glass.
Anthony Lopez led the Pioneers with 17 points, with Shemarr Parker scoring 12.
The Hustlin’ Owls close out the non-conference portion of their schedule next Saturday, traveling to Redding, Calif., for a 7 p.m. matchup against Simpson University.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OIT 87, Pacific Union 17: A record-setting defensive performance helped the host Lady Owls run their season record to 4-0.
OIT established a school record for fewest points allowed in a game and fewest points allowed in a quarter, while pulling down their highest rebound total in program history. Tech had 13 players score in the win, with 12 players recording at least one rebound.
“That was a total team win,” said post Maddyson Tull, who finished with nine points and four rebounds. “It was great for everyone to get a chance to play and for the starters to encourage the younger players in the fourth quarter.”
The game was never in doubt, as the Lady Owls built a 9-0 lead in the first minute of play. An Olivia Sprague steal set up a Tull three-point play, with Melissa Lee and Sprague stealing the ball and scoring on the ensuing two Pioneers (0-5) possessions.
The lead ballooned to 22-0 after 3-pointers from Elli Kent, Alex Conley and Sprague, with the Owls ending the quarter holding a 33-1 margin.
PUC ended a 12-minute scoreless drought on a Madison Nelson runner - but OIT continue to pile on the lead, as a Kaitlyn Wright putback late in the half extended the margin to 51-7.
Tech held the Pioneers without a field goal for the first 18 minutes of the second half, outscoring the visitors 36-4 during the stretch – with the lead growing at one point to 86-10.
Sprague led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds, converting 4-of-6 3-point attempts. Kent posted a career-high 12 points, with Kennedy Tull scoring 10 points with five rebounds off the bench. Wright had her best game as a collegian – scoring eight points with eight rebounds.
Samantha Foong led the Pioneers with five points and five rebounds.
The 17 points allowed by the Lady Owls broke the previous mark set in 1985 in a 92-20 victory over Dominican – as the Pioneers converted just 5-of-53 field-goal attempts in Saturday’s game and missed their first 15 3-pointers. OIT eclipsed the rebound record of 64 – set in 2010 against Northwest.
OIT hits the road to close out its non-conference schedule, traveling next weekend to the William Jessup Thanksgiving Classic – meeting Vanguard on Friday and host William Jessup on Saturday.