Oregon Tech snapped a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion, as the host Hustlin’ Owls converted 57% of their field-goals attempts in a 105-69 victory against Pacific Union on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

Keegan Shivers connected on 6-of-8 3-pointers, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, as OIT (2-3) improved to 15-0 all-time vs. PUC.


Tags

Recommended for you