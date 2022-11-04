Nick McMillen, OIT cross country

Nick McMillen used a late push to earn silver-medal honors, helping the Oregon Tech men’s cross country team place fourth overall at the Cascade Conference Championships on Friday at Colver Road Fields in Talent.

The Hustlin’ Owls finished the 8,000-meter race with 117 points – ahead of both Lewis-Clark State (122) and Northwest (137) – which put the team in position to receive an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships.


