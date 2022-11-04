Nick McMillen used a late push to earn silver-medal honors, helping the Oregon Tech men’s cross country team place fourth overall at the Cascade Conference Championships on Friday at Colver Road Fields in Talent.
The Hustlin’ Owls finished the 8,000-meter race with 117 points – ahead of both Lewis-Clark State (122) and Northwest (137) – which put the team in position to receive an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships.
“What a great race today,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. "A fantastic race from Nick – he executed the race plan to perfection. Overall, our guys had a good, solid day and should move on to nationals.”
McMillen made a move around the 3-mile mark, moving from 10th place into third and used a late push to overcome SOU’s Jensen Salvatori to take second overall (25:24). Southern’s Isaac Fernandez earned the individual title.
Along with McMillen, Jonas Hartline earned All-CCC honors with a 10th-place finish (25:34).
Three other OIT runners placed in the top 40 – Toby Ruston in 32nd (26:45), Tychon Preston in 39th (27:00) and Joseph Wilkinson in 40th (27:05).
Oregon Tech will find out next week if it earned an at-large bid to the NAIA Championships, set for Nov. 18, in Tallahassee, Fla.
In the women's race, OIT's Kira Morrow put herself in position for a potential bid to nationals, earning All-CCC honors.
Morrow and the Lady Owls had their best performance of the season, placing fourth overall in a field of eight teams – the ninth straight season OIT has recorded a finish of fourth or better at the conference championship.
The senior clocked a time of 19:39 on the water-logged course to place 14th overall. Hannah Mason narrowly missed All-CCC honors, placing 17th (19:51).
“The women’s team was outstanding,” Anderson said. “We beat two teams that defeated us at the preview meet in September. It was a phenomenal performance by Kira and Hannah – they gutted the race out in extremely tough conditions.”
As a team, OIT finished with 136 points, ahead of Eastern Oregon (142), Bushnell (166), Corban (174) and Walla Walla (200). College of Idaho dominated the race, sweeping the podium to win with 17 points. Southern Oregon took second (49), with Lewis-Clark State in third (83).
McKenzie Morgan was the Lady Owls' third finisher, placing 28th (20:52), with Rachel Newhard in 44th (21:56) and Mackenzie Peterson (22:33) in 49th.
OIT will learn if runners earn at-large bids to the NAIA Championships next week.