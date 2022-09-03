Oregon Tech battled back from a two-set deficit to force a winner-take-all finale, but Lewis-Clark State outlasted the Lady Owls in a 150-minute marathon to open Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball play Friday night at Danny Miles Court.

The Warriors (7-1, 2-0 CCC) claimed the 30-28, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12 win – rallying from a 7-3 deficit in the final set.

