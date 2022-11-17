Nicolas Theberge tucked a low drive inside the left post in the 12th minute as No. 8-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene topped visiting Oregon Tech 1-0 in a first-round match of the NAIA men’s soccer national championships Thursday in Olathe, Kansas.
The host Pioneers (14-3-3) advanced to meet William Carey in Saturday’s second round, while the Hustlin’ Owls saw their season end at 13-3-4.
“Bummed to not be moving on, but I am really happy for the boys and how far we’ve come over the course of this season,” OIT coach Sean McManamon said. “They’ve done an exception job this season and I am very excited to keep this program moving forward into next fall.”
MNU put the pressure on Tech in the opening 25 minutes, controlling the run of play and generating multiple quality opportunities. Owls goallkeeper Joel Witts kept the score even with a diving stop of a Antonio Mugica shot in the sixth minute and came off his line in the 10th minute to collect a dangerous cross.
Theberge found the net two minutes later, timing his run off a Mathieu Ecourtemer through ball and beating Witts to the left post.
While Witts and the OIT defense held off the Pioneers attack the rest of the way, the Owls generated offense in the second half but were unable to break through 6-foot-4 goalie Enzo Carvalho.
Cade O’Neill had the Owls best first-half chance – a 34th minute drive from just inside the box that missed high – while in the second half, John Sarna had a pair of headers off set pieces that just missed the frame.
MNU finished with a 17-7 edge in shots and a 9-1 edge in corners.
The Owls closed the season with their second-highest win total in program history and set team records for goals (53) and assists (44).
CROSS COUNTRY
NAIA Championships: For the seventh consecutive season, the Oregon Tech men’s team will compete at nationals, as the Owls earned one of 14 at-large bids to Friday's race in Tallahassee, Fla.
In addition, senior Kira Morrow will represent the Lady Owls in the women’s race as one of 73 individuals selected to compete.
The OIT men are one of five Cascade Collegiate Conference teams who will compete at Apalachee Regional Park – as Southern Oregon, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Lewis-Clark State will join the Owls.
Last season, the Tech men placed 12th overall at the NAIA Championships.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OIT 69, Simpson 61: Olivia Sprague scored a career-high 27 points, leading the Lady Owls to victory Wednesday night in Redding.
Oregon Tech (3-0 overall) broke a close game open with a 16-2 fourth-quarter run, building a 65-47 lead with four minutes remaining.
Sprague finished 9-of-16 from the field, converting 5-of-6 3-point attempts and made all four of her free throws. She added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Lady Owls trailed 20-19 after one quarter, but started the second period on a 7-0 run – as Sprague made a 3-pointer and Elli Kent and Alexis Elquist added baskets.
The Redhawks (2-2) fought back, taking the lead at 32-31 early in the third quarter, but Sprague hit a pair of 3s in a 12-2 run to give the visitors a 43-34 lead.
Maddyson Tull scored 10 points with nine rebounds and three blocks for OIT, with Kennedy Tull adding seven points off the bench.
Nikki Thompson came off the bench for SU, scoring 15 points, with Celina Tress and Rachel Gafford each scoring 11.
OIT returns to action Saturday, playing host to Pacific Union at 6:30 p.m.