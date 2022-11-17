Nicolas Theberge tucked a low drive inside the left post in the 12th minute as No. 8-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene topped visiting Oregon Tech 1-0 in a first-round match of the NAIA men’s soccer national championships Thursday in Olathe, Kansas.

The host Pioneers (14-3-3) advanced to meet William Carey in Saturday’s second round, while the Hustlin’ Owls saw their season end at 13-3-4.


Tags

Recommended for you