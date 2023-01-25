OIT's Jamison Guerra

OIT's Jamison Guerra

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Jamison Guerra converted a driving layup with 47 seconds remaining, breaking a tie, as Oregon Tech withstood three Southern Oregon chances to tie or win in the waning moments in a 60-57 victory Tuesday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion in Ashland.

The Hustlin’ Owls (9-11, 6-8 Cascade Collegiate Conference) avenged a homecourt loss to the Raiders from December – holding SOU to two field goals over the final seven minutes.


Tags