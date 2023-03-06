OIT's Julien Jones

OIT’s Julien Jones

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Strong starting pitching and an impressive season debut from Julien Jones helped the Oregon Tech baseball team sweep a Sunday doubleheader, 9-5 and 10-2, at the University of British Columbia.

The Hustlin’ Owls (12-5) extended their winning streak to six games — sweeping a twin bill at UBC for just the second time in program history.


Tags