Strong starting pitching and an impressive season debut from Julien Jones helped the Oregon Tech baseball team sweep a Sunday doubleheader, 9-5 and 10-2, at the University of British Columbia.
The Hustlin’ Owls (12-5) extended their winning streak to six games — sweeping a twin bill at UBC for just the second time in program history.
Jones finished 6 for 10 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs, with Patrick Arman and Lalo Barraza producing quality starts.
“This team continues to progress each week, which is good to see,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “We received two competitive outings by our staff and our offense was relentless. It was great to get Julien into our lineup.”
Tyler Horner hit a first inning solo homer in Game 1 to stake Tech to an early lead, but the T-Birds (9-9) answered in the third, as Mike Fitzsimmons gapped an RBI double and Brandon Hupe singled him home to give the hosts the lead.
OIT returned the favor in the fifth — as the Owls tied the score on a Sean Tobin sacrifice fly, with a Korrey Siracusa RBI single giving Tech the lead for good. An inning later, Ian Peters clubbed a two-run homer to extend the margin to 6-2, with an RBI single from Matthew Ortiz and an RBI double from Jones in the ninth capping the scoring.
Arman earned his third straight win, throwing six innings of seven-hit ball, without allowing an earned run. Siracusa was 3 for 4, with Horner, Ortiz and Jones all recording two hits.
Game 2 was all OIT — as Barraza took a shutout into the seventh inning, holding the T-Birds to five hits and one run in his seven strong innings, earning his fourth win of the season.
A two-out, second inning error on a ball hit by Siracusa allowed a pair of OIT runners to score — and opened the floodgates. Ortiz followed with an RBI single, Horner roped an RBI double and Jones lined an RBI base hit to extend the lead to 5-0.
Jones extended the lead to 8-0 in the fourth with a three-run homer, with Ka’ala Tam capping the big day with a two-run single in the eighth.
Jones finished 4 for 5 with four RBIs, with Horner and Ortiz each going 2 for 5.
SOFTBALL
OIT 7, College of Idaho 5: The Lady Owls capitalized on four errors to claim a key Cascade Collegiate Conference series victory in Caldwell, Idaho.
Kacie Schmidt went the distance for her sixth win of the season, with Zoe Allen, Kaila Mick and Jayce Seavert all recording two-hit games, as the No. 7-ranked Lady Owls (12-5, 5-1 CCC) earned wins in the final two league counters in the series.
C of I (15-2, 4-2) salvaged the final game of the weekend, pushing across a sixth inning run to win the non-conference contest, 2-1.
“It was another gutsy win today in Game 1,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “Kacie made some good pitches in key situations to hold off their rally.”
Tech strung together four hits to open the day — as bunt singles from Allen and Seavert were sandwiched around a Mick single to left. Buckholz got OIT on the board with a two-run single, with a third run scoring on a Coyote error.
A C of I error in the second extended the Lady Owls lead to 4-0, with the lead growing to 7-0 in the fourth — thanks to an error and run-scoring hits from Mick and Seavert.
The hosts took advantage of a two-out OIT error in the fourth, with Hattie Hruza smashing a three-run homer to get the Yotes on the board, while in the sixth, Kaily Christensen added a two-run blast to make it 7-5. C of I brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Schmidt got a pop up and a ground out to end the game.
Schmidt held a dominant C of I offense to four hits, adding two strikeouts. Allen was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Mick was 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, with Seavert going 2-for-2 with two hit-by-pitches.
Game 2 was a pitchers’ duel between the Owls Mckenzie Staub and C of I’s Katie Wilfert — as Staub held the Yotes to five hits in five-plus innings.
The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Chloe Florchinger RBI single, but Tech answered in their next at bat, as Staub and Nita Cook singled, with Mick tying the score with an RBI groundout. The score would remain 1-1 into the sixth, where C of I took advantage of a leadoff error by the Owls — with Florchinger delivering the go-ahead RBI single.
OIT returns home this weekend, playing host to Carroll College at Stilwell Stadium.