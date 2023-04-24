The two top baseball teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference put on an offensive display, combining for 57 runs on 68 hits – as Oregon Tech and British Columbia split a wild doubleheader Sunday at Steen Sports Park.
Dane Bradshaw lined a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, as OIT (29-17 overall, 16-8 CCC) overcame a late-inning collapse to claim an 18-17 victory in the opener, and UBC kept its conference title hopes alive with an 11-7 win in Game 2.
The Hustlin’ Owls must wait until next weekend to see if they can claim their first league title since 1982. A Thunderbirds (28-18, 13-7) loss to Corban in their final series would secure Tech a share of the title – with OIT holding the bulk of the tiebreak scenarios (thanks to a series win in March against College of Idaho), which would give the Owls the host berth for the upcoming CCC Championships.
The opener featured the highest of highs and lowest of lows. UBC took early 3-1 and 4-2 leads – thanks to a Noah Or RBI double in the second and a Russell Young RBI single in the third.
OIT answered with 14 straight runs to seemingly put the game away. An RBI single from Bryce Petrilla and a Julien Jones RBI double in the third gave Tech a 6-4 lead, while the hosts plated five runs in the fifth on only two hits, as an Adam Jacques two-run double extended the margin to 11-4. Jones added an RBI triple in the sixth to push the lead to 16-4.
Down to their final three outs (due to the mercy rule), UBC answered – capitalizing on seven walks from three OIT relievers. Brandon Hupe doubled home two and Noah Orr cleared the bases with a double, part of an eight-run seventh to get the visitors back in the contest. An Orr RBI single in the eighth cut the deficit to 16-15 and in the ninth, Jonny McGill blasted a two-run homer to give the T-Birds a 17-16 lead.
Tech used small ball to force extra innings and eventually win the game.
In the ninth, Petrilla singled and pinch runner Griffin Thissell moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and took third on a wild pitch – with Jacques tying the score with a sacrifice fly.
In the 10th, Tyler Horner singled and was bunted into scoring position. Following an intentional walk to Jones, Bradshaw lined a fastball off the glove of diving shortstop Mike Fitzsimmons into shallow left – allowing Horner to score the winning run.
Jones finished 5-for-6 with four runs scored and four RBIs, with Petrilla, Jacques and Matthew Ortiz all recording three hits. OIT had a season-high 21 hits in the win.
Orr had a huge game in the loss for UBC, going 6-for-7 with five RBIs.
The T-Birds built a big lead in Game 2 – as Trent Lenihan recorded an RBI single in the second and a run-scoring double in the fifth, helping the Canadian side to a 6-1 lead. OIT countered with a five-run fifth, as Alonzo Vergara homered, Ortiz and Horner lined RBI singles, with Ka’ala Tam lining a two-run single to tie the score at 6-6.
UBC proved to be too much – as RBI singles from Hupe and Lenihan in the sixth gave the T-Birds the lead and the visitors added four unearned runs over the final three innings to put the game away.
Lenihan finished 4-for-6 with four RBI to back starter Ryan Heppner, who earned his sixth win after grinding through five innings. Brett Corbeth earned the save, allowing just one run in four innings of relief.
Horner was 4-for-5 in the loss – including his fifth homer of the year. Ortiz, Jones, Vergara and Jacques all posted two-hit games for Tech.
The Owls close out the regular season Saturday, hosting Simpson University in a non-conference doubleheader at noon.
OIT 12-8, British Columbia 2-10: The Owls clinched a berth in the CCC Championships, using a six-run sixth inning rally to defeat UBC in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.
UBC plated a pair of two-out runs in the ninth to salvage a split, winning the nightcap.
The victory for the Hustlin’ Owls secured the club’s second postseason appearance in three seasons – keeping their hopes of a league title alive.
Patrick Arman tossed six innings of four-hit ball to earn his seventh win of the year – the 17th win of his OIT career, establishing a school record.
The teams traded runs early, as Tech took a second inning lead on an Ian Peters RBI double, but the T-Birds tied the score on a long third-inning Aaron Marsh homer. The Owls took the lead for good in the fifth, as Matthew Ortiz scampered home from third on a two-out dropped pop fly on the infield.
OIT broke the game open an inning later, as Petrilla launched a two-run homer, Ortiz lined an RBI single and Ka’ala Tam doubled home a pair, as the hosts extended the margin to 8-1. An Ortiz two-run double in the seventh pushed the lead to 10-1, while in the eighth, Adam Jacques ended the game due to the mercy rule with a walk-off RBI single.
Ortiz was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win, with Jones and Tyler Horner each recording two hits.
UBC never trailed in Game 2 – but squandered 5-1 and 8-5 leads. The T-Birds scored four unearned runs in the fourth – with the big blow a two-run homer from David Draayers – to grab a four-run lead.
OIT scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth and Jones lined a solo homer in the fifth to pull Tech within 6-5. Trailing 8-5 in the eighth, Bradshaw singled and scored after three wild pitches, with Jones tying the score with a two-out, two-run double.
The momentum was short-lived, as Orr blooped a two-out single in the ninth, with pinch-runner Luciano Letteri scoring on Jonny McGill’s fourth hit of the game, a long double off the right-field wall.
Vic Domingo slammed the door for UBC, striking out the side in the ninth for the save.
Jones, Jacques and Alonzo Vergara each had two hits in the loss for Tech, with starter Lalo Barraza allowing just two earned runs in five-plus innings.
TRACK & FIELD
Raider Invitational: Aarika Brooks became third Oregon Tech javelin thrower to hit an NAIA automatic qualifying mark, while three others hit CCC provisional standards Saturday at the Raider Invitational in Ashland.
Brooks posted a mark of 134 feet, 11 inches – moving her NAIA “B” mark to an auto qualifier – punching her ticket to the NAIA Championships in Marion, Ind. Teammate Alex Conley finished second in the event with a throw of 146-2.
Emily Bitler had a quality meet in the throws, recording two personal best marks – establishing a CCC qualifying mark in the hammer throw (120-4) and recording OIT’s best discus mark (121-10) of the season.
Brittan Bratscher met the conference standard in the long jump (16-8), as did freshman Lily Everson in the 400-meter hurdles (1:08.60). Also on the oval, Eva Brady placed second overall in the 400 (59.71).
In the men's meet, Owen Lien hit a CCC qualifying mark in the 400 hurdles. Lien, competing in the event for the first time, clocked a time of 59.39 seconds, placing second overall.
The OIT middle distance and distance runners raced in the 800 and 1,500 – with Joseph Wilkinson leading the Owls in the 800 with a time of 2:01.89 and Jonas Hartline pacing the group in the 1,500, finishing in 4:09.98. The group also ran in the 4x400-meter relay – as Toby Ruston, Nick McMillen, Hartline and Wilkinson finished with a time of 3:44.69.
The lone Hustlin’ Owl to compete in the field events, Chris Martinez, cleared 13-11¼ in the pole vault.
Cascade Conference Multi-Event Championships: Freshman Eli Stevens recorded personal best marks in all five disciplines on Day 2 of the decathlon, vaulting the Oregon Tech standout to a silver medal Friday in Ashland.
Stevens earned a pair of individual wins on the day, including a four-second win in the 1,500 – jumping from fourth to second-place with his final 10-event score of 6,139 points. The total was 841 points higher than his decathlon debut at the Pacific Multis and is the No. 8 mark in the NAIA this season.
Stevens opened the morning by shaving two full seconds off his best 110 meter time (17.32), while posting a 10-foot improvement in the discus (110-5). He cut the gap among the leaders with an impressive pole vault – advancing on his final attempt twice – before clearing a personal-best mark of 14-5¼ to win the event.
In the javelin, Stevens unleashed a throw of 141-8 inches – 13 feet further than his previous PR – and ended with a convincing win in the 1,500 (4:48.53).
Christian Bothwell of Lewis-Clark State held off the late charge to win with 6,271 points.
In the women's meet, a personal-best time in the 800 ended an outstanding heptathlon for OIT's Ally Odell, as the junior placed fifth overall.
Odell finished the two-day, seven-event gauntlet with 4,282 points – climbing to No. 9 on the current NAIA top marks list – with the top-16 scorers on the season earning bids to the NAIA Outdoor National Championships.
The day started with a 15-3¼ long jump, with Odell following it up with a javelin toss of 107-1. She capped the day with a time of 2:29.96 in the 800 – surpassing her previous heptathlon score by 136 points.
British Columbia’s Rebecca Dutchak finished first overall, scoring 4,845 points.