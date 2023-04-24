OIT's Julien Jones

The two top baseball teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference put on an offensive display, combining for 57 runs on 68 hits – as Oregon Tech and British Columbia split a wild doubleheader Sunday at Steen Sports Park.

Dane Bradshaw lined a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, as OIT (29-17 overall, 16-8 CCC) overcame a late-inning collapse to claim an 18-17 victory in the opener, and UBC kept its conference title hopes alive with an 11-7 win in Game 2.


