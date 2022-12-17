Freshman Noah Thomas scored a career-high 23 points as Oregon Tech defeated Evergreen State 92-67 Saturday in a Cascade Collegiate Conference men's basketball game at Danny Miles Court.

Five Hustlin Owls (5-6, 2-3 CCC) scored in double-figures, with OIT holding a 48-30 rebound margin and connecting on a season-high 28 free throws in the win. OIT also had a 52-16 edge in points in the paint. 


Tags

Recommended for you