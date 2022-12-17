Freshman Noah Thomas scored a career-high 23 points as Oregon Tech defeated Evergreen State 92-67 Saturday in a Cascade Collegiate Conference men's basketball game at Danny Miles Court.
Five Hustlin Owls (5-6, 2-3 CCC) scored in double-figures, with OIT holding a 48-30 rebound margin and connecting on a season-high 28 free throws in the win. OIT also had a 52-16 edge in points in the paint.
Thomas and Joey Potts each scored four points in a 13-0 first-half run that built the hosts a 23-7 lead nine minutes in. Jourdan Joseph rallied the Geoducks (1-6, 1-4), hitting four first-half 3-pointers and teammate Jayden Upshaw scored the final five points of the half, pulling the visitors within 39-30 at the break.
“We came into the half a little complacent,” Thomas said in a postgame interview on KLAD-FM. “The coaches refocused us and we worked the ball inside early in the half and as the game moved on, we ran the lanes and picked up the pace.”
Kody Bauman scored 10 of his season-high 16 points in the second half, but the Owls were unable to put Evergreen State away, with the Geoducks trailing just 71-60 with four minutes to play. Thomas and Jay Elmore took over – Thomas scoring 10 points and Elmore adding eight – part of a 21-1 run in a 3-minute stretch that ended the upset bid.
Thomas was 8 of 11 from the field, with Bauman going 8 of 12 with seven rebounds. Kam Osborn scored 13 points, with Potts and Elmore scoring 11 apiece and Kaison Faust leading all players with 12 rebounds.
Joseph scored 19 points, on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, with Upshaw adding 14 for the Geoducks, who fell to 0-22 all-time in the regular season on the Owls' home floor.
OIT returns to action over the final two days of the year – traveling to Warner Pacific on Dec. 30 and Multnomah on Dec. 31.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
OIT 90, Evergreen 67: Melissa Lee posted a double-double, one of four Oregon Tech players in double-figures, as the Lady Owls improved to 5-1 at home this season.
Maddyson Tull had 18 points and six rebounds, Olivia Sprague added 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals and Lee had 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Lady Owls (7-4, 3-2 CCC), who have won three of their past four games.
“That was a great team win,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “I thought we got contributions from our entire team. Sprague, Lee and Maddie Tull continue to provide great leadership with their play. I am proud of these girls and can’t wait to see them continue to get better.”
The Geoducks (5-3, 2-3) started strong behind Sydney Vanness, who scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter, helping the visitors build a 19-15 lead. Tech answered with a 19-4 run over a 6-minute stretch – including two Alexis Elquist jumpers, a baseline basket from Alex Conley and a Gabbie Gascon 3-pointer – taking a 36-24 lead. Tull pushed the lead to 48-30 late in the half with a driving layup – as OIT made 10 of 13 shots in the quarter.
A pair of Gascon free throws extended the lead to 70-47 in the third quarter, before Evergreen State used an 11-2 run, capped by a Caitlin Yenne 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 72-58 with eight minutes remaining. Lee turned the tide for OIT with a steal – feeding Gascon for a fast-break basket – starting a 10-2 run that put the game away.
Kayley Elliott scored 10 in the win, with Gascon posting nine points, four rebounds and four assists. OIT converted 8 of 14 3-pointers, went 26 of 31 from the foul line and had a 47-27 rebounding edge.
OIT will take next weekend off and return to action on New Year's weekend – traveling to Warner Pacific on Dec. 30 and Multnomah on Dec. 31.